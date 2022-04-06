Agri-business Aurivo increased revenue as milk prices rise

Agri-business Aurivo grew turnover to €570m and profits to €12.6m last year, according to latest figures.

Turnover for the Sligo Co-op rose by 16.7% from €488m in 2020 as prices on products such as milk increased.

“Building on the progress gained in 2020, Aurivo succeeded in 2021 in delivering a record year for the co-op in terms of milk volume handled, increased sales across all facets of our business, improving our profitability while continuing to invest for the future sustainable growth of Aurivo,” said chief executive of Aurivo Donal Tierney.

Aurivo is one of Ireland’s leading co-operatives, with businesses in consumer foods, dairy ingredients, retail stores, animal feeds, and livestock trading. Employing approximately 650 people, Aurivo is a globally focused agri-business with regional, national, and international brands and dairy ingredients exports to almost 50 countries in markets including Afghanistan, Africa, Central America, Costa Rica, Germany, Iraq and the UK.

Their consumer foods business division recorded sales turnover of €104m last year, an increase of 7.8% on 2020.

Aurivo’s liquid plant in Killygordan, Co Donegal processed 111 million litres of milk, an increase of a further one million litres on 2020. Average milk price for 2021 was 40.9cpl compared to 35.61cpl in 2020.

“Notwithstanding many positive elements that have carried over into 2022, such as the ending of pandemic restrictions, and strong global dairy and foodservice demand, the dramatic and ongoing rise in input and operational costs for both our suppliers and the co-op exacerbated by war in Ukraine will pose significant challenges for the business in 2022,” said chairman of Aurivo Raymond Barlow.

"Our approach over the coming year will be one of prudence to secure business continuity and future sustainable growth,” said Mr Barlow.