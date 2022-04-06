No limit to the 'appetite' from processors for cattle at the factory gates

Beef finishers are beginning to believe that there is no limit to the 'appetite' for cattle at the factories as the trade and prices continue to surge ahead as never before.

The processors have conceded a further strengthening of 5-10 cents/kg in the prices being paid for the stock as the competition between the factories for finished cattle force their hand on the price.

All of the impressions are that there is an unprecedented market demand for beef at present and the biggest challenge facing the processors is trying to keep the intake up to a sufficient level to fill the orders on their books.

It is a very good position to be in for both the producers and the processors with the current situation of immense benefit to the finishers in getting return for stock at prices that they never before received and most probably didn't expect was in the immediate horizon.

There was a slight reduction in the kill for last week, although it was still more than 7,000 head higher than for the same week last year. The intake for the year to date is now 462,`64 head compared to 418,580 for the corresponding first thirteen weeks of 2021.

The base for steers has moved this week to 475 cents/kg in general with some deals at 480 cents/kg for most of the country and a few lots reported at 485 cents/kg. In the Northwest, the trade is delivering 5-10 cents/kg more at up to 490 cents/kg.

The general base for heifers is a quote of 480 cents/kg with a good perentage of stock making 485 cents/kg and in the North West 495 cents/kg the going rate.

Moreover, a true confirmation of the 'hunger' at the factories for the stock is the scale of deals being reported at flat prices with no grid result to be worried about for the suppliers. Prices being negotiated are dependent on the breed and quality of cattle on offer as well as the age, which appears, generally at present, to have been pushed into the back seat of the deal conditions.

How strange that many of the qualifying hoops that producers are subjected to in times of supply exceeding demand, can become so much less relevant when the demand exceeds the supply.

The young bulls are a strong trade at around 480 cents/kg for R grade, although the number continues low relative to the other categories.

The cow prices have also advanced this week with the price for good R grade cows moving up to 450 cents/kg at the top of the trade and ranging from 440 cents/kg.

The intake for last week came to 38,346 head, which included 13,600 steers, 10,970 heifers, 2,544 young bulls and 8,764 cows with each of the categories up on the 2021 level for the same week.