HerdTasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Monday, April 4 - Sunday, April 10

All Stock

• Are you hitting targets for the area grazed? What is your strategy to hit targets?

• As the weather improves, setting a fertiliser and slurry strategy to optimise grass growth and control costs is more important than ever.

Fertiliser strategies must be devised around recent soil results. Under fertilising swards will lead to poor field and animal performance

Dairy Cows

• Monitor intakes carefully and act fast if any key performance indicators change dramatically.

• Are solids stabilising? Keep energy up to support milk proteins and remember fibre digestion drives butter fats.

Sucklers

• Magnesium bucket for cows and calves at grass.