Landowners urged to take caution as fire risk heightens

A gorse fire which broke out on April 1 at Gurranes North, near Drimoleague. It's not known how the fire started. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 21:59

Landowners and those involved in outdoor activity have been urged to exercise extreme caution and to heed the high-level warning for fires in place this week.

Teagasc advisors explained recent high pressure dominated weather patterns have significantly increased the risk of fire in all areas with dead grasses and shrubs, such as heather and gorse.

A spokesperson said: "Based on recent fire activity, the current ignition risks appear to be strongly associated with burning of vegetation on areas used for turf cutting with additional upland burning also observed. 

"Wildfires not only pose a serious risk to property and the rural environment, they also threaten lives directly in their path and by potentially diverting the resources of our emergency services."

It comes as the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has set an Orange Fire risk alert 

It is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31. Fire Services and forestry teams around the country have already been called to tackle gorse and scrub fires during March.

Teagasc also urges forest owners and forest managers to be vigilant regarding fire over the coming days, and have appropriate measures in place.

These measures include having:

  • A risk assessment completed 
  • Adequate insurance against fire risk
  • A current and accurate fire plan in place 
  • Access routes clear
  • Fire breaks maintained along boundaries
  • Fire suppression resources at the ready
  • Co-operation with neighbours and fire patrols planned where required.

