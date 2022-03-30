Scheme to support planting of up to 12,000 hectares of multi-species swards

It is anticipated that the measure will establish up to 12,000 hectares of multi-species swards
Research has shown that multi-species swards can have a positive impact from a climate, biodiversity, and water quality perspective, as well as supporting improved livestock productive efficiency, while also reducing dependence on expensive chemical nitrogen.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 14:06
Rachel Martin

A scheme to encourage the planting of multi-species swards has been launched as part of the department’s €12 million support package.

Subject to farmer uptake and seed availability, it is anticipated that the measure will establish up to 12,000 hectares of multi-species swards.

Launching the measure, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “As part of our response to the cost increases currently facing Irish farmers, I am delighted to launch this measure which will encourage the sowing of multi-species swards. 

"Multi-species swards are proven to reduce our dependency on chemical nitrogen while maintaining forage output and I am very confident there will be strong farmer interest in this initiative.” 

The measure will see the department work alongside agri-retailers and co-operatives to contribute €50 per 12kg bag of multi-species sward seed purchased from the farmer’s date of approval until August 31, 2022.

The seed mixture includes six species with the species mix determined by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in consultation with industry, scientific and research experts.

Applications must be made online by April 4, 2022. Work on other initiatives announced in this week’s package, including the Red Clover Silage Measure, is still ongoing.

How Ireland's eco-schemes fit with European Commission's plans

Family Notices