Brian Reidy: Get bang for buck with your summer forage production

April is just around the corner and even though spring has only just arrived, silage making is not too far away.

Many will not have finished feeding silage yet this spring but nonetheless, next season’s crop must be planned for.

Air temperatures are on the rise and hopefully, soil temperatures will follow. Growth, while steady, is not after getting going yet and many who turned out early are having to slow down the rotation so that they don’t start the second round too quickly.

Others, who were unable to get to grass early, will not hit target grazing areas by the start of April and may have to mow some off to get back in line.

Making good quality silage

With the price of all inputs at an all-time high this spring, we must all make wise decisions regarding forage production for next winter.

Cutting better quality silage earlier will always result in improved animal performance with less dependence on purchased concentrates, which will undoubtedly be critical next winter. This will help to reduce your overall production costs while housed. One way of improving the quality of your silage is to cut it earlier than you traditionally would.

Take care not to apply too much nitrogen so that you can cut early. Younger swards can use up more nitrogen than older swards, so consider this before spreading.

Contractors charge by the acre but producing quality rather than bulk must be your goal once you have adequate volume. Your cutting date will of course be down to weather, ground conditions, stocking rate, contractor availability, units of nitrogen applied etc.

Beef producers should learn from the milking herds this spring. Cows that had been unable to get to grass due to the poor weather and fed poor silage are producing very disappointing levels of milk protein. This indicates a large deficit in energy. If beef producers feed similar silage, then animals will not thrive well either.

Fertiliser for silage production

Do you have an up to date soil test for your silage ground?

This year more than ever, you must get soil indexes right to, optimise the return on your nitrogen purchases. Have you put slurry out and how much? Make sure to count nutrients supplied from slurry before calculating chemical fertiliser requirements.

Silage production has a big requirement for Potash in particular. How much nitrogen you spread should be determined by the intended cutting date and the swards ability to grow, based on soil fertility and reseeding history. Early cuts will require less nitrogen as high nitrogen swards are difficult to preserve.

Splitting fertiliser application for first-cut silage is also a good idea. It will allow you to assess growth during early April and enable you to apply more or less fertiliser when applying the second round in mid-April based on uptake.

Sulphur is also a very important element for silage ground as it boosts the availability of Nitrogen to the plant during peak growth. Fertiliser availability is also an issue right now so getting what you want to spread well in advance is advisable.

We have seen a huge swing to liquid fertiliser in Tipperary this year as availability is not a problem, fewer units are required and its accuracy of application is really appealing to beef and dairy producers alike.

Silage production costs

To start with, calculate the silage stocks being carried over from last year.

Grass silage production is getting more and more expensive every year. Unfortunately, its quality can be variable depending on weather, cutting date and grassland management/reseeding policy. Too much poor or average silage in the pit may in fact increase overall production costs.

First-cut grass silage of 20-24% Dry Matter will typically cost €35 to €45 per tonne this year depending on yield, or €325-€375 per acre on your own land. When you include land rental, reseeding, liming, Fertiliser, weed control and contractor charges these figures can rise sharply.

With the prices currently being paid for rented land along with fertiliser costs, then silage is getting very expensive.

Remember to build in a 15-20% safety volume to provide for a longer winter due to poor weather, poor growth, etc.

Land and Nitrogen efficiency in crops

During an online seminar hosted by Goldcrop last week, Dave Barry outlined the cost per UFL of feeds for next winter. 1,000 UFL off a two-cut silage system cost €213, while maize in the open was €190, under plastic was €188 and fodder beet came in at €157.

Barry explained that maize and beet were far more efficient at producing energy than a two-cut silage system.

1 unit of nitrogen produced only 17 UFL from the two-cut silage system while 1 unit produced 28 UFL in maize in the open, 34 UFL in maize under plastic and 42 UFL in fodder beet.

Food for thought!