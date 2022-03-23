New office must rebalance Ireland's 'completely lopsided' food supply chain

The soon-to-be-established Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain will be looked upon by industry to “rebalance the completely lopsided” food supply chain that currently exists, according to a farm organisation.

This week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue secured Cabinet approval for a long-awaited bill to establish such an office.

The Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022, when enacted, will bring the formation of a new independent statutory authority aiming to bring greater transparency along the food supply chain.

The office will perform a price and market analysis and reporting function, publishing reports on price and market information on all sectors in agriculture.

“Events of recent weeks reminded us all of the fragility of the agri-food supply chain, and it is now more important than ever to ensure that there is an independent voice to promote and indeed enforce the principles of fairness and transparency in that chain,” said Mr McConalogue.

“It will engage with retailers, processors, wholesalers, farmers, fishers, and others on matters affecting fairness and transparency in the agri-food supply chain.

“The office will also, as the state’s designated unfair trading practices enforcement authority, be responsible for ensuring that buyers in the agri-food supply chain do not implement unfair practices in their business-to-business relationships with suppliers.”

He added that the new office will be an “advocate” for farmers, fishers, and other small food businesses to help them “improve their position”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has said that this office will be “crucial” in ensuring a fair share of the consumer euro goes to farmers, and in regulating unfair trading practices.

“We have waited a long time for this,” said IFA president Tim Cullinan.

“We look forward to seeing the draft legislation and to having genuine input into what powers the office will have.”

Mr Cullinan said the office must have “full powers of investigation”, along with being able to compel actors in the chain to provide them with “real data and back-up documentation”.

“Just doing market analysis based on publicly available information will not cut it,” he added.

The IFA has held a series of demonstrations outside retailers calling for price increases for suppliers to address the input cost hikes at farm level.

The association continues to engage with retailers and processors on matters relating to the economic sustainability of a number of farming sectors.

The IFA said that if the new office does not ensure a viable price for farmers for their work and investment, “then we will see more farmers in horticulture, potatoes and the pig and poultry sectors go out of business”. “Large retailers using their dominant position to drive down prices to farmers to unviable levels, often below the cost of production, has to stop,” Mr Cullinan added.

The IFA this week published a report on the horticulture sector — Retail Price Compression Threatens the Viability of Irish Horticulture — as price compression at retail level has “forced” growers out of business.

The report by economist Jim Power showed there is “intense pressure” on primary producers, but horticultural producers in particular.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association is also calling for an “absolute ban on below-cost sale of food” to be “item number one” on the new office’s agenda. ICMSA president Pat McCormack said he believes the office has the potential to be “game-changing in terms of regaining control of the food-supply chain from the retail corporations” that have made that system “unsustainable and dysfunctional”.

Mr McCormack said the ICMSA would be seeking representation on the board governing the proposed office.

“The remit of the new office could not be simpler: Rebalance the present completely lopsided food supply chain that [has] the lowest margins going to those doing the most work with the highest costs — the farmers — while the highest margins went to the retail corporations,” Mr McCormack said.

“Item number one [has] to be an absolute ban on the ‘below-cost’ sale of food.”

Mr McCormack added that no one should “be under any illusion” that this office and recent events would reflect what he said is “the new reality” of food supply and prices, which was that the “decades-long era of cheap food was coming to an end”.

“The Irish Government had belatedly come to understand that we can either have naturally superb food produced in an environmentally sustainable and secure way by family farms, or we can continue with the present cheap food system driven by corporate greed with the implications that has for our national, environmental, and social future,” Mr McCormack added.

“But we can’t have both.

“The establishment of this office could indicate that the Government finally [understands] the fundamental nature of the question that must be answered.”