EU's €500m fund to grow more crops

The European Union will use a €500m agriculture crisis fund to cushion the impact of rising fuel and fertiliser costs along with the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Under the scheme announced by the European Commission (EC) yesterday, farmers will also be allowed use fallow land for the production of any crops for food and feed purposes while maintaining the full level of the greening payment for farmers. There will also be support for the pigmeat sector and flexibilities to existing import requirements on animal feed.

Under details of the scheme, Ireland can access €15.8m in funding which can be doubled from the State’s own funds.

Countries will have until the end of June to notify the commission of the measures they plan to take to secure the funding.

The European Commission said the funding will be targeted towards farmers who are the hardest hit by the crisis.

The commission said countries could provide support to farmers to contribute to global food security, or address market disturbances due to increased input costs or trade restrictions. Farmers engaged in sustainable practices will be prioritised for funding.

Making the announcement, the commission said food availability is currently not at stake in the EU, since the continent is largely self-sufficient for many agricultural products.

“However, our agricultural sector is a net importer of specific products, for example feed protein,” the commission said.

“This vulnerability, together with high input costs, such as fertilisers and fossil energy, is causing production challenges for farmers and risks driving up food prices.”

The EU’s Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said they will not let Ukraine stand alone in the face of Russian aggression.

“The EU is an agricultural superpower and we will ensure that our farmers have the commission’s full support to respond to the global needs for food. We will do this while working towards making our food supply chains more sustainable and resilient to future crises,” he said.

The funding announcement comes in the same week that the Department of Agriculture announced details of a €12m package for the tillage sector and a multi-species sward initiative.

It aims to incentivise farmers to grow additional tillage crops given that Russia and Ukraine are significant sources of global cereal exports.

It is proposed to encourage farmers to grow more barley, oats and wheat in 2022 versus 2021.

A payment of €400 per hectare is proposed. For an area of crops to be eligible, the land must not have been in tillage production in 2021.

A payment of €300 per hectare will be provided for crops of beans, peas and lupins and €150 per hectare for combi-crops (cereal/protein mix).

The Multi-Species Sward Scheme will include support for red clover to promote environmentally sustainable methods of farming, and thereby greatly reduce nitrogen fertiliser. It will support the establishment of 12,000 hectares of multi-species swards and 4,000 hectares of the red clover silage mix.