More than €33k an acre expected for 67.5-acre Glanmire farm

East Cork is a much sought-after part of Munster when it comes to good pasture for expanding dairy farmers. Its deep well-drained soil is perfect for virtually any kind of farming.

As one comes closer to Cork city, the potential for commercial development adds to the value of the high-quality lands, creating some property that is highly prized by farmers, dwellers and developers

A current offering from Cork-based auctioneer Michael Brady is right in the midst of this, with land straddling both sides of the Cork-Dublin motorway near Glanmire, incorporating high-class agricultural land with commercial potential and a very eye-catching residence.

The entire package consists of 67.5 acres in the townland of Killydonoghue, on the outskirts of Glanmire and adjacent to the Junction 18 of the M8.

According to Cork-based selling agent Michael Brady, this property represents a “great opportunity to buy a premium holding on the outskirts of Cork city”. The farm is 5km from Glanmire village – a vibrant and fast-growing satellite town of Ireland’s second city. Cork city centre is 11km away and Fermoy is 22km from the lands.

The holding is divided by the motorway into two main parts – a 5.13-acre and 0.6-acre section are to the west of the motorway and fall within the Cork city boundary, while the bulk of the property (61.78 acres) lies to the east of the motorway and are contained within the realm of the Cork County Council.

According to Michael, the proximity of the land to Junction 18 presents potential for commercial development on the five-acre parcel of land. This could suit a number of businesses such as a petrol station, data centre or industrial site.

The lands, meanwhile, contain a good deal of top-quality pasture (approximately 50 acres), with another 13 acres or so consisting of less useful glen. This would suit a number of dairying operations for some much-needed expansion to an existing unit or even to suit someone looking for a smaller farming operation.

Finally, there is a two-storey traditional farmhouse on the property, which can be purchased separately along with 3 acres and the impressive farmyard. The dwelling is in good condition throughout, with slate roof, pvc windows, gas and solid-fuel central heating and bored well. Accommodation includes sitting room, dining room, toilet, porch entrance hall, bathroom, and four bedrooms. There is also a good quality range of outbuildings.

The land is well serviced with water and electricity, fencing and internal roadways. There is also a telecommunications mast on site, which brings in an annual income of approximately €9,000.

The price guide for this varied and valuable package is approximately €2,250,000 (€33,300/acre).