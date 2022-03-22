Hunger for beef results in unprecedented springtime demand

The absolute 'hunger' for beef animals at the factories continues to mount pressure on the agents to source sufficient stock to satisfy the demand which has hit an unprecedented level for Springtime.

Apart from the three day working week with the double bank holiday for St Patrick's Day on Thursday and the new national holiday the following day, the intake has been at or above 39,000 head in recent weeks.

That is at the comparable level of a good weekly intake for October. For the month of March, it is a phenomenal first-ever, setting a new record weekly Springtime kill.

Such is the demand for beef animals at the factories that it is now far exceeding the expectations with the post Brexit market having been predicted as a likely challenging period for the sector.

A combination of factors, which could not have been foreseen, have come together to create a level of market demand, which, in any normal time, would be a welcome 'dream' for producers.

In this particular year, the surge in the cost of farm inputs has undermined some of the benefits of the higher prices being returned to producers. But, at least, there is some consolation that the higher returns exist to cushion the effect of the higher feed and fertiliser bills.

The range of base prices on offer for the steers has widened further this week with gains of up to 5 cents/kg in the hardening market. Steers are being quoted at 455-470 cents/kg in general with up to 10 cents/kg more on offer in the northwest.

Three 13-month-old Limousin cross bullocks average weight 400 kilos sold for €1,080 each at a sale in Thurles Mart. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Farmers in the south are mostly getting 460-465 cents/kg, with the harder prices upcountry and in particular at factories under the greatest pressure to get the stock.

Across the board, the heifers are ranging at 10 cents/kg premium over the steers on a range of 470-480 cents/kg and up to 485 cents/kg at the top of the market generally with farmers in the north-west reporting that 490 cents/kg is available in their region.

As is usual when competition for stock heats up, there is a growing percentage of producers reporting deals at flat prices, which are being defined by the breed of animals on offer.

The young bulls are in a range of 460-470 cents/kg for R grade and the trade for cows continues very strong also with up to 440 cents/kg being paid for R grade cows, while the prices range from 430 cents/kg.

As was expected the loss of two days on the slaughter line last week impacted heavily on throughput which slipped to 26,409 head.

Because of the additional bank holiday, it is not comparable with the corresponding week in 2021.

However, for a three day week, it averaged over 8,800 per day confirming that both the demand and the supply trend continues very strong.

The intake for the week included 9,140 steers, 7,201 heifers, 1,536 young bulls and 5,617 cows.