Denis Lehane: My week under the Covid blanket

I went down with Covid recently. I failed the test and was locked away.

Just like the Queen of England, the President of Ireland, and the Taoiseach Micheál Martin when he went to Washington DC. I tested positive. The stopper was pulled.

Anyhow, I half expected at any moment to be hauled away in the back of some cattle truck, after a deal had been struck between myself and a man from the Department.

That's what happens when a bullock fails the TB test.

But luckily for me and the Taoiseach, the same rules don't apply with Covid.

In my case, I was ordered to bed, a place I long to be anyway.

I was told not to leave it under any circumstances.

Ideal again in my book.

All meals were delivered to the door, excellent again.

Any extra tasty treats I desired were pieced together with great urgency and delivered in double-quick time.

I'm pleased to relay that Covid had no effect at all on my appetite. I was as hungry as a horse. I was especially fond of warm apple crumble and custard during my ordeal.

Mars bars too were never refused.

To be honest with you my week under the blankets was like being in the Ritz only without the worry of a hefty bill at the end of it.

The cuisine was mighty fine.

Of course, there was genuine concern throughout the house for the old man thrown up in bed all alone.

I am the boss after all. The head honcho. The King of the castle.

As you might expect, with his Lordship thrown in bed, noise was kept at a minimum. Disturbance of any description was not tolerated. I needed my beauty sleep.

I coughed a little, blew my nose frequently and cheered on Tiger Roll from under the blankets.

The only regret I had was that old Covid prevented me from going to Cheltenham this year to cheer on the famous Tiger Roll.

I had dreamed many times of going. And there's no doubt (in my mind at least) if I had been there the extra roar I'd have given would have made all the difference.

As it was, my roaring was confined to my bed in Kilmichael, and alas, it had little real impact on the racing at Cheltenham Tiger came second and this set my Covid recovery back a little, but I soldiered on.

In truth, for the most part, my time in bed was bliss.

I was as cosy as the finest old sow you ever did see.

Thankfully during my time away in bed, I didn't go mad. In between Cheltenham, reading the newspaper and saying my prayers, sure I didn't have the time.

All the farm work, and general slavery, that I subject myself to on a daily basis was done by others during my personal lockdown.

And on my return to the land of the living a week later, not only did I discover that each and every farm task had been done well, but had been accomplished far better than I ever could.

In fact the farm, it might be said, picked up a great deal during my absence.

But now with Covid behind me, I'm back in the saddle and rearing to go, just like my hero Tiger Roll.