Cabinet approval to be sought for food ombudsman 

Cabinet approval will be sought this week for drafting legislation to create an office to monitor transparency in the food supply chain.

This brings the establishment of a food ombudsman-type office a step closer.

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue will seek approval on Tuesday to prioritise drafting of the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 that will establish a new independent statutory authority to be known as the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain.

Its objective will be to promote fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain.

This will be done by performing a price/market analysis and reporting function, to meet the requirement of the European Commission to strengthen market transparency by improving the collection of statistical data necessary for the analysis of price formation mechanisms along the agricultural and food supply chain.

The new office will also be responsible for ensuring fairness is observed in the agricultural and food supply chain by becoming the state’s designated enforcement authority for enforcing the rules on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the agricultural and food supply chain.

Mr McConalogue has previously said he wants the office to be one “with real teeth” and one that “shines a light of transparency on parts of the supply chain to improve the bargaining hand of farmers”.

It is expected that the office will pass through the Oireachtas before the summer.

The office will be led by a board and will have a chief executive officer, and will operate independently but under the aegis of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Budget 2022 committed €4m to the establishment of a food ombudsman office.