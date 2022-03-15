Covid funding reaffirmed for agricultural shows

Funding for the country’s agricultural shows has been reaffirmed for this year as they emerge from the grip of Covid-19.

Minister of State Joe O’Brien told the Senate that the Department of Rural and Community Development provided an allocation of €600,000 in 2019 to the Irish Shows Association.

The aim was to support the costs of running the shows due to take place the following year. Similar funding was provided in the preceding two years.

But due to Covid-19, nearly all shows were cancelled in 2020 and 2021. It was agreed that the €600,000 funding would be held in trust by the ISA and carried forward to be used by the shows when they were once again operational.

However, even though the shows were not operational over the past two years, they continued to incur operational costs.

Following a request from the ISA, the Minister agreed last year that €200,000 of the funding held in trust could be used to cover the costs incurred by more than 120 shows.

These costs were fixed and were required to be met at a time when the shows had little or no access to fundraising sources.

Costs included web hosting, domain name, storage of equipment, renting of land and office space, and bank costs and the funding was a welcome boost.

Minister O’Brien said he understands from the ISA that there is significant excitement and enthusiasm among the show committees in anticipation of the year ahead.

The remaining funds - some €400,000 - held in trust by the ISA will be available for the coming season. A review of funding in place for the 2022 season is expected to be completed shortly.

Senator Tim Lombard, who raised the funding issue, said shows are a real boost to the local economy. They attract visitors from both urban and rural settings and give a flavour of what happens on the farm.

In his own constituency, there is the Cork Summer Show, the Belgooly, Ballygarvan, Bandon, Barryroe, Bantry, Dunmanway, Carbery and Clonakilty shows, Leap horse show, the Schull show and the West Cork Breeders show.

“This amazing line-up of 12 shows in west Cork shows us the rich heritage we have when it comes to agriculture itself. Funding these shows is obviously a big issue. Organisations and voluntary groups come together and work very hard to raise the funds to run these shows.

“Insurance, as we are all aware, is also an issue. The economic environment we have been in, particularly for the past two years, has been a significant issue for the show societies in raising money to run these shows,” he said, urging the Government to find funding for these committees.

Senator Tim Lombard thanked the Minister of State for his comprehensive acknowledgement that money is held in trust to the amount of €400,000 to help the show societies. He also welcomed the review of the funding in place for the 2022 season.

Urging members of the public to attend agricultural shows this year, Minister O’Brien said they are not just a source of great celebration and fun but can be very educational too.

“I believe there is a job of work to be done to increase the understanding of life in rural Ireland, not “just in these Houses but across public life.

“Those of us who grow up on farms or in rural Ireland and later move to the city have an understanding of both rural and urban Ireland.

“However, I often think that people who have always been urban dwellers are missing out on so much,” he said.

Dublin-based Minister O’Brien, a native of Grenagh, Co Cork, said he hoped that particularly urban dwellers, made the decision to go to at least one agricultural show this year.

He recalled his own memories of attending Cork Summer Show as a child - the long walk down to the showgrounds from the Marina, the flow of people and the various interesting smells, “maybe coming from the chipper but from other things as well, when we got there,” he said.