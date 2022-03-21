Farm Finance: Consider the law of diminishing returns when reassessing your inputs this year

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office this past week show the annual inflation rate has reached a 20-year high at 5.6%.

The surge in fuel prices over the past fortnight have yet to feed into the inflation figures, meaning the inflation rate for March is likely to spike higher, meanwhile the medium-term effect of increased fuel prices on production and transport will continue to feed into increased prices for goods over the medium term.

From a business perspective, inflation left unchecked will strip away profits. Protecting your profits in an inflationary cycle requires careful management of business costs and income.

Farmers are often referred to as price takers, in that the price they achieve for selling their milk, beef or grain is decided by the relevant processor, with the farmer facing the only choice of either taking it or leaving it and often not knowing the price they will be receiving until after their product has been delivered.

There are some options nonetheless that farmers can employ to maximise their income.

Changing tack might also be an option which could, for example, include altering business models to say finish cattle off grass next year rather than aiming to finish cattle during next winter or selling cattle before the winter to avoid the period of feeding significant volumes of expensive concentrates.

For those selling (cattle or grain), consider teaming up with others such that collectively you can offer a more sizeable quantity.

Locking in some grain sales for the next harvest can be a way to hedge against the potential for a drop in harvest prices. For those with sufficient underutilised land, consider is there the capacity to allow fodder crops to be grown under a share farming arrangement to boost income.

Understanding profit margins allows you to reorient your business to maximise profits. Over the past week, many suppliers have withdrawn fertiliser prices, with indications prices are likely to rise further in the short term, with feed costs also set to rise.

When faced with tight supplies, the knee-jerk reaction is to secure supplies regardless of the cost, but as the saying goes, you can buy gold too dear.

With rising fertiliser and feed prices, a point comes at which a positive return isn’t attained from overly expensive inputs — understanding the response rate to a given level of input in also important.

Taking these two pieces of information together, the choice might not be to whether buy concentrate feed or not but to adjust the feeding rate appropriately.

For example, the 2014 study 'Feed Efficiency in Beef Finishing Systems' by Mark McGee of Teagasc highlighted a 0.6kg liveweight gain response for 2kg of concentrate feeding, whereas doubling the concentrate usage to 4kg resulted only in an extra 0.25kg gain. Economically, this phenomenon is called the law of diminishing returns.

Equally, the response rate to fertiliser usage will be relatively high for the first unit, with the response rate dropping off significantly where the plant needs are more than adequately met.

Separately, understanding the response rate to fertiliser during the maximum growth phase will help decide when the best value can be attained from fertiliser application. Teagasc has this week reminded farmers that applying fertiliser in April and May will result in maximum uptake and response.

Even at the cost of €1,000 per tonne for CAN fertiliser, the response to fertiliser N achieved in April/May is economic relative to the cost of other feedstuffs available to feed livestock with the cost per unit of Dry Matter per Teagasc.

The quoted cost per kilogram of grass Dry Matter is quoted as being 14.8c/kg at an 80% recovery rate and 11.9c/kg at a 100% recovery rate, whereas concentrates would have a cost base of more than double that rate. Therefore, the priority should continue to produce a sufficient quantity of high-quality grass.

On-farm getting the balance right between cutting down on inputs whilst trying to minimise the impact on production and ultimately sales and profits is a fine line requiring a mix of the disciplines of economics, agricultural science and in-depth knowledge of your own farm.

On dairy farms, the combination of increased concentrate costs, increased fertiliser costs and electricity alone will add six cents per litre to the cost base for an average milk supplier.

A useful starting point in determining how to adjust your business input is to review your most recent set of farm accounts and prepare a budget hinging off these figures adjusting for increases in sales prices and input prices for each line item which collectively will give an indication as to where farm profits are heading.