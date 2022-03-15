Agricultural Consultants' Association elects new president

Roscommon man Noel Feeney has been elected as the new president of the Agricultural Consultants' Association.

Mr Feeney took over from outgoing President, Tom Canning. at the association's AGM in Portlaoise on Thursday, March 10.

Accepting the nomination, Mr Feeney said: "The effects of the turbulent issues in the world today will require a coordinated approach across all stakeholders in the Irish farming industry to provide farmers with clear guidance and help to get through so many challenges.

"Irish farmers have significant current risks such as rapidly increasing input costs and other unknowns, so our members will be prepared to support our clients.

"There is a risk of reduced yields on this season’s silage and fodder volumes due to higher fertiliser prices, so even basic feed and fodder budgets must be conducted by farmers in the forthcoming weeks to ensure adequate supplies for next winter.

"As agricultural consultants, we will be available to help farmers to budget and discuss any other challenges they are currently facing. We will also be offering our expertise to the DAFM and other stakeholders in any formal discussions that need to take place to support the sector."

Feeney added that there had been "significant progress" on reforms to the ACA membership criteria.