Brian Reidy: Self-sufficiency has never been so crucial

As we all know, input costs are getting higher by the day. Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, we were experiencing record-high fertiliser prices and significant increases in concentrate costs.

I have always advocated the growing and feeding of alternative forages for both beef and dairy production, and all over the winter and into this spring I have been discussing this more and more with all of my nutrition customers when I speak to them over the phone or during farm visits.

The exceptionally high fertiliser costs are in particular making grass silage, be it on owned or rented land, very expensive. Furthermore, if grass silage quality is poor then it makes it even more expensive.

After a stop-start spring for most where turnout to grass has been gradual, we must now look start to look at next winter's forage supply. Grass growth is good around the country and this will hopefully result in plenty of silage being made early this year.

As we head towards mid-March, our attention really must turn to grass silage production for next winter. Grass silage is going to be very expensive this year, and unfortunately, its quality can be variable depending on weather, cutting date and grassland management.

A large proportion of silages made on Irish farms each year are not fit for purpose.

What options are there to get better value for your input spend?

Maize silage and whole-crop cereals provide high DM and starch contents.

For many of my dairy customers, there has been a realisation this year that maize silage is better value and provides significantly better animal performance than grass silage-based diets. In previous years, when herders feed extra maize to cows due to low availability of silage, it has opened their eyes to the huge merits of having more maize silage and perhaps less grass silage.

Other alternative feeds, such as fodder beet, are also excellent energy sources well worth considering, to improve feed efficiency on farm.

The addition of a second forage source along with Grass Silage to a Milkers diet or Beef finisher diet will increase forage Dry Matter intake by between 10% and 15%.

This will result in reduced concentrate inputs being required. The key here is that if we grow or buy these forages, then we must be prepared to cut our silage early and aim for top quality. This will make it possible to reduce concentrates significantly for next winter and into spring 2023 without compromising on animal performance.

Cost per 1000 UFL

We need to forget about the cost per acre, cost per tonne and even cost per tonne of Dry Matter. What we must value our forages by is their cost per 1000UFL of utilised feed. That way we can compare the energy supplied by each feed that we buy in or produce on-farm.

When we look at current input prices to grow crops, obviously grazed grass still remains the most cost-effective feed.

With current costs accounted for with regard to inputs to grow crops, Maize silage, whole crop and beet work out significantly cheaper per 1000 UFL utilised on your own ground and if ground is rented then the gap widens further with grass silage working out at a very high cost.

In fact, grass silage per 1000 UFL has the potential to be as much as 30% more expensive for 1st cut vs Maize and beet and up to 50% more for second cuts.

Maize

Maize silage produces very high-quality forage when grown in appropriate sites. It encourages high dry matter intakes and animal performance. Where target yield is achieved, the cost per tonne of dry matter and cost per 1000 UFL is significantly less than grass silage as already mentioned.

2021 proved to be an excellent year for maize growers and virtually every crop has tested and fed very well.

There are no rotational constraints with maize, and it utilizes slurry very well, which can help to significantly reduce costs.

Site selection, variety and weed control are critical factors in producing a successful crop of Maize. Maize is not suitable in some areas of the country so get the right advice before growing a crop to avoid disappointment.

Wholecrop Cereals

Wholecrop cereals, similar to maize, offer the opportunity of improving the returns from dairy and beef production. Whole-crop can be made from wheat, barley, oats, rye and triticale.

Producing a good quality whole crop means that the crop must be grown as you would grow a crop destined for the combine. Cutting back on fertiliser, weed control, disease/pest control etc is not cost-effective. The most critical part of the process is to get the harvest date right.

The length of the harvest window will depend on the preservation method you choose.

As with all high DM forages, use a long, narrow and low pit and consolidate very well by constant rolling.

Beet Fodder

Beet and sugar beet are fantastic energy sources for beef production. Most will not be in a position to grow beet themselves but now is the time to book it from a local producer for next winter. Beet can significantly boost performance in milkers and Beef animals alike by promoting Dry Matter Intakes of quality energy.

Feed cost considerations

When comparing crops for feeding the important figures are Cost per tonne Dry Matter and more importantly the cost per 1000 UFL of energy utilized.

Alternative forages provide a much more consistent quality product from year to year than grass silage. The technology is now there to help farmers produce these feeds on their farm. All of the alternatives produced efficiently will cost less than grass silage per 1000 UFL and will enhance animal performance.

Apart from that, the purchase of these alternatives from a specialised crop producer also remains a viable option in light of the forever variable cost of concentrates.

It may only be March, but it is important to plan now for next winter and calculate the tonnages required for the number of animals you will have.