McConalogue warns no movement likely on Government's two-cent cut to green diesel

The Government is unlikely to take any further action to reduce the cost of green diesel members of the Agricultural Consultants' Association heard on Thursday, March 10.

Last week, the Cabinet announced plans to cut excise on petrol by 20 cents a litre, diesel by 15 cents a litre, and green diesel by two cents a litre. The move was met with disappointment from farm groups, who branded the two-cent cut an “insult”.

Responding to a question from outgoing ACA president Tom Canning at the organisation’s AGM, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue explained the two-cent cut represented a 40% reduction in the amount taken by the Government.

“The total excise on a litre of green diesel is 4.7 cents, excise on white diesel is around 42-43 cents – so it’s almost 10 times what the excise is on agricultural diesel,” he said.

“The step the Government took was to reduce that 4.7 cents by two cents; so to reduce the excise on agricultural diesel by around 40%.

“The biggest impact, in terms of increasing the price of agricultural diesel, has been the increasing price of crude oil and that gets reflected very quickly in the price.

“While it’s a big reduction in terms of the 40% the Government is taking, it’s quite minimal in terms of the difference it will make in terms of mitigation for farmers.” Mr McConalogue said he did not envisage any further reductions, but added he was working on a support package for other inputs for farmers.

“I am very much aware of the wider cost challenges and wider cost pressures – it is something I will be engaging with farmers and advisors on. And I will be working on various measures and a response to that,” he said.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher warned fuel costs would have a greater impact on farmers.

“Some people who drive to work can work from home, but you can’t work from home if you are cutting silage," he said.

“It is simply untenable to expect farmers to keep producing food with rapidly escalating costs.”

While ICMSA President Pat McCormack described the two-cent cut as “derisory” and said the benefits would be “practically negligible”.