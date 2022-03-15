McConalogue warns no movement likely on Government's two-cent cut to green diesel

The move was met with disappointment from farm groups, who branded the two-cent cut an “insult”
McConalogue warns no movement likely on Government's two-cent cut to green diesel

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “The total excise on a litre of green diesel is 4.7 cents, excise on white diesel is around 42-43 cents – so it’s almost 10 times what the excise is on agricultural diesel.” Photo: Rachel Martin

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 11:52
Rachel Martin

The Government is unlikely to take any further action to reduce the cost of green diesel members of the Agricultural Consultants' Association heard on Thursday, March 10.

Last week, the Cabinet announced plans to cut excise on petrol by 20 cents a litre, diesel by 15 cents a litre, and green diesel by two cents a litre. The move was met with disappointment from farm groups, who branded the two-cent cut an “insult”.

Responding to a question from outgoing ACA president Tom Canning at the organisation’s AGM, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue explained the two-cent cut represented a 40% reduction in the amount taken by the Government.

“The total excise on a litre of green diesel is 4.7 cents, excise on white diesel is around 42-43 cents – so it’s almost 10 times what the excise is on agricultural diesel,” he said.

“The step the Government took was to reduce that 4.7 cents by two cents; so to reduce the excise on agricultural diesel by around 40%.

“The biggest impact, in terms of increasing the price of agricultural diesel, has been the increasing price of crude oil and that gets reflected very quickly in the price.

“While it’s a big reduction in terms of the 40% the Government is taking, it’s quite minimal in terms of the difference it will make in terms of mitigation for farmers.” Mr McConalogue said he did not envisage any further reductions, but added he was working on a support package for other inputs for farmers.

“I am very much aware of the wider cost challenges and wider cost pressures – it is something I will be engaging with farmers and advisors on. And I will be working on various measures and a response to that,” he said.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher warned fuel costs would have a greater impact on farmers.

“Some people who drive to work can work from home, but you can’t work from home if you are cutting silage," he said.

“It is simply untenable to expect farmers to keep producing food with rapidly escalating costs.”

While ICMSA President Pat McCormack described the two-cent cut as “derisory” and said the benefits would be “practically negligible”.

Read More

Risk of fuel and food being rationed 'low' but not impossible, says Ryan

More in this section

Mucking out Longer closed periods for spreading and 10% reduction in national fertiliser use in new Nitrates Directive
Fuel and fertiliser prices an 'immediate issue that needs addressing', warn farmers Fuel and fertiliser prices an 'immediate issue that needs addressing', warn farmers
Tara McCarthy to step down as Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy to step down as Bord Bia CEO
#Farming - Agribusinessgreen diesel#InflationPerson: Charlie McConalogueOrganisation: Agricultural Consultants' Association
<p>Ukraine traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March. Farmers say they will start sowing in safe areas as soon as they can.</p>

Ukraine bans fertiliser exports following Russian invasion

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

SPECIAL REPORT

Fertiliser and Lime

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices