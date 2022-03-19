168-acre Tipperary farm for Limerick auction could interest homebuyers as well as farmers

Public auctions are popping up with more regularity as we ease into this restriction-free year, with many auctioneers finding that pent-up demand for the public sale isn’t doing business any harm.

At 3pm on May 5 next, it’s the turn of a 167.65-acre farm near Portroe, Co. Tipperary, to test the market in the traditional manner.

The property is being sold in one, two or three lots, according to the Nenagh-based selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Talbot. Auctioneer William Talbot will be the one with gavel on the day at his offices on Kenyon Street in Nenagh.

On the main, the land consists of good quality land, Mr Talbot said: “It’s mostly top-quality pastureland. It’s good limestone land in the main.”

Lot 1 consists of 14.65 acres of land containing a house and outbuildings. Lot 2 is 49.5 acres of medium quality land – summer grazing. Lot 3 consists of 103.75 acres of top-quality pasture lands.

“On Lot 2, there’s a little bit of summer grazing, but the vast majority of the land is top-quality pasture," he said.

There is much to attract farming interest in the area and from farther afield in the acres on offer in a part of Tipperary where large land tracts have not been too common over the last few years.

Lot 1 for househunters

From a residential point of view, there could be strong interest in Lot 1 on its own, as the house is located in a most sought-after area, which is overlooking Lough Derg and is within commutable distance of Limerick City.

“The house doesn’t have views of the lake but the land is elevated and does have nice views of Lough Derg,” said Mr Talbot.

The house is an extended traditional farmhouse that is approximately 100 years old. Accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, shower room and six bedrooms. According to the selling agents, it is in need of thorough refurbishment.

“The house will need renovation work,” said Mr Talbot. “It hasn’t been lived in for over 10 years... it’s a good-sized house and you’ve a good amount of accommodation. It has very good potential.

“You’re only within a 10-minute drive of Nenagh or of Ballina/Killaloe and you’re about 25 to 30 minutes from Limerick, so it’s very well positioned.”

There are some outbuildings on the land as well: “There are limited outbuildings... they are derelict but whoever comes in there will be able to build their own buildings on it and with the good layout and the serviced roads, it’s certainly attractive.”

Interest

The property is being sold without entitlements. So far, Mr Talbot explained, the interest has been in the separate lots rather than in the entire holding and he expects that the greater likelihood for this farm is that it will sell in separate lots.

“We’ve had interest from a mixture of sources,” he said. “Most of the interest has been in the different lots... I haven’t yet had anyone interested in the entire holding.

“It’s the type of block that someone possibly from outside the area might be interested in because it’s so hard to get anything of that size in the area. It’s a fine holding.”

The price guide for the entire holding is €1,900,000 – broken down into €398,000 for Lot 1, €495,000 for Lot 2 and €1,058,000 for Lot 3.