John Deere join firms suspending business in Russia

Deere manufactures seeding and tillage equipment in Orenburg, Russia
John Deere join firms suspending business in Russia

Deere said Ukraine and Russia account for about 3% of its annual sales.

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 13:27

Two of the world’s largest manufacturers of machinery equipment needed for farms and construction sites said they suspended business in Russia following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, further isolating the country from the global economy.

Deere & Co said it halted shipments of machines to Russia two weeks ago as the nation invaded Ukraine, and subsequently stopped deliveries to Belarus. Caterpillar said it suspended operations at its plants in Russia as doing business in the country has become increasingly challenging due to factors including supply chain disruptions and sanctions.

Deere is the world’s largest producer of farm equipment ranging from tractors to planters to combines. Caterpillar producers equipment critical to the construction, mining and oil and gas industries across the globe.

“John Deere is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine,” Jennifer Hartmann, a Deere spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. “Two weeks ago, we suspended shipments of machines to Russia and then subsequently, Belarus. We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by US and international sanctions.” 

Deere said Ukraine and Russia account for about 3% of its annual sales. Deere manufactures seeding and tillage equipment in Orenburg, Russia, and has a parts depot in Domodedovo, Russia. There’s also a marketing office in Kyiv, Ukraine, for its agriculture and turf business. 

Caterpillar has a plant in Tonso, Russia that makes mining trucks and excavators, as well as components shipped to European factories. It also has in Moscow a replacement parts distribution centre.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Plans to ensure farms are not hit by shortages Plans to ensure farms are not hit by shortages
Agricultural co-op donates €20,000 to help Ukrainians Agricultural co-op donates €20,000 to help Ukrainians
Tractor on the field ‘Derisory’ 2c/L cut for agri fuel
<p>Dairy Farmer Peter Hynes pictured at the launch of a new mental health campaign between Ireland’s milk co-operatives and suicide prevention charity Samaritans in Aherla, Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh</p>

Ireland’s dairy sector drives new rural mental health campaign

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

SPECIAL REPORT

Fertiliser and Lime

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices