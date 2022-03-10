70% feel culture is a ‘challenge’ in agriculture sector

Some 70% of women say they feel that culture is a “challenge” in the agriculture sector, according to a report in the North.

The Breaking the Grass Ceiling report, published on Tuesday by the Northern Ireland Assembly’s agriculture, environment, and rural affairs committee, highlights the barriers faced by local women working in agriculture.

The report also makes a number of recommendations on practical and policy measures that could be introduced to promote, encourage, and support women in the sector.

Speaking after the launch, the committee chairman Declan McAleer said: “Local women play a crucial role within the farming and agriculture sector and are, in many ways, the backbone of family farms, often spearheading diversification and modernisation.

“However, unfortunately, their role has been overlooked for decades and issues including traditional practices of farm inheritance have prevented women from entering and thriving in what is typically seen as a male-dominated environment.”

Complexity of challenges

Mr McAleer said that in carrying out this review, it was “vitally important” that women were heard from directly.

Nearly 180 responses were received to the survey from women working or living in the local agriculture industry.

“Our findings highlight the complexity of challenges faced by women and the range of practical, social, and cultural barriers which prevent them from taking on opportunities and progressing in the sector,” said Mr McAleer.

“While 98% of respondents agreed that women help improve farm productivity, a staggering 70% told us that the culture within the sector is a challenge, that women are often not treated equally to men and that there is a lack of acceptance of women farmers in some quarters.

“Our survey also found that as well as undertaking hands-on tasks, many women in the sector juggle their work with running the household, managing finances, and paperwork, as well as looking after children and older relatives.”

Some 67% of respondents noted that they also “hold down jobs off the farm”.

Policy attention

Mr McAleer said that unlike other jurisdictions, the role of women in agriculture here “has received comparatively little policy attention”.

“Scotland, for example, has implemented a series of effective measures following the recommendations of a women in agriculture taskforce, while the Irish Government has pledged to increase grant support for women farmers to upgrade their machinery and equipment and to establish women-only knowledge groups,” he said.

“We are now calling on the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs to follow suit by implementing our recommendations and to begin this process by commissioning an independent, academically led review to understand further, the issues affecting women in the agricultural sector.”

Mr McAleer said he recognises that this review “will not level the playing field for women overnight”, but there is confidence that it will “shine a light” on the key issues and provide a clear path towards developing a holistic approach to policy change within the sector.

On International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the agriculture, environment, and rural affairs committee brought forward a motion to the Assembly calling on MLAs to recognise the practical, social and cultural barriers faced by women in the industry and to acknowledge the crucial and valuable role that women play in running farms and agri-businesses.

The committee’s survey ran from December 3, 2021, to January 14, 2022.