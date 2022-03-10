‘Derisory’ 2c/L cut for agri fuel

This week’s announcement of a 15c to 20c cut per litre of auto fuel but just a 2c cut per litre of green diesel is a “red rag to a bull” for farmers, it has been warned.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association has said that agricultural diesel should be “supported as much as auto diesel”.

The Cabinet agreed to reduce excise duty on a litre of petrol by 20c, and 15c per litre of diesel, along with 2c for a litre of green diesel.

“Some people who drive to work can work from home, but you can’t work from home if you are cutting silage,” ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said.

“It is simply untenable to expect farmers to keep producing food with rapidly escalating costs.”

Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association said that the cut in excise duty “will do very little to offset the rocketing price” of fuel.

He added that it will be seen as an “insult” by farmers given the importance of food security.

“If the Government is serious about encouraging farmers to grow more grass and crops and produce more food, they should suspend all excise duty and carbon tax on agri diesel for farmers and farm contractors,” Mr Cullinan said.

"If farmers are to sow more crops and grow more grass, it will require increased use of farm machinery in the coming days and weeks."

He said farm families are under “huge pressure” because of the “savage increases” in their costs.

“The Government has to get to grips with the issue and provide meaningful support to farmers,” Mr Cullinan added.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association has described the 2c cut as “derisory”.

The association’s president Pat McCormack has said that the benefits to farmers, contractors and farm-related logistics would be “practically negligible”.

“It’s incredibly difficult to work out why domestic or commercial diesel use would have its excise reduced by 15c per litre, while farming has its excise share of retail price reduced by a mere 2c per litre,” Mr McCormack added.