Poultry sector turn to processors for cost recovery

Poultry farmers have turned their drive for price increases towards the processing sector, this week writing to three major Irish processors asking them to take part in talks on recovering producers’ higher input costs, the Irish Examiner understands.

Irish Farmers’ Association poultry committee chairman Nigel Sweetnam said a “scary” situation faced poultry farmers.

The letter, which was sent to three processors — Shannon Vale Foods, Western Brand, and Manor Farm — is understood to have asked for an additional 15c a chicken to cover rising input costs as well as an extra 2c per egg.

“We need it immediately,” Mr Sweetnam said.

“Our bills had doubled, and are probably going to triple.

“The supermarkets all know our costs, and they know that if we stay in business, we have to have cost recovery. We’re not looking to increase our margin, and they’ve said there’s a willingness there to ensure that we get the money, but we’re not at the table doing the negotiations so we need the guys that are at the table to demand enough to cover our costs.

“They’re [processors] demanding enough to cover theirs and they’re scared of losing market share.”

Mr Sweetnam said it was clear from the large turnout of poultry farmers at a meeting in Cork this week that “every one of them is fed up”.

He said that it is “critical that we meet the processors and that they recover our costs from the marketplace for us”.

“There’s a worry about the price of food, but the biggest worry is availability,” he added.

“We’re looking at a situation that at max, there is 30 days’ feed left in the country currently.

“It’s scary enough. If we don’t get ration, there could be no chicken on the shelves in two months’ time.”

Mr Sweetnam said money was “on the way” for these layer units as a result of deals following the protests earlier this year, with retailers agreeing to price increases.

This is aided by the “spot market [being] on fire”.

“As of this week, we’ve had our first casualty; one guy rang me today confirming that he is not taking birds going forward; financially he’s better off with the house empty”.

This comes just a month after the IFA staged overnight protests at Dunnes Stores in Cork and Monaghan, the latest in a series of demonstrations that farmers took part in at retailer locations calling for price increases.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine,

Mr Sweetnam said that farmers produce “to the highest standards in the world, yet we are getting one of the lowest prices in Europe for it”.

“We have been to the processors looking for money but the intermediaries are already battling with the increase in the price of feed, which is astronomical and going up to €250,000 per week extra just to feed the birds.”

He told the committee that when farmers protested outside the supermarkets, “there was a willingness on the part of the public to pay an additional 15c [for chicken] and an additional 2c [for eggs]”.