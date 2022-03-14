Quotas 'elephant in the room' at Food Vision Dairy Group meeting

Charlie McConalogue, the agriculture minister, has denied claims of plans to impose quotas on Ireland’s dairy industry, following Monday’s Food Vision Dairy Group meeting.

The group, which is made up of key stakeholders from the dairy sector, was established in January and will be tasked with planning how the industry will meet targets for agriculture and land-use emissions reductions set in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

However, during the meeting it was explained that if the Food Vision Dairy Group was not successful, quotas would need to be set.

A source told the Irish Examiner: “The elephant in the room is whether there are going to be restrictions [on stock numbers]. No one wants them but the position set out was that if the process fails, the Government will have to look at legislating limits.”

The options were a scheme to cap trade, volumetric limits, or herd number limits.

However, it was made clear this would only be considered should the Food Vision process fail to deliver an alternative.

Discussions at the group have covered a variety of issues, including the calculation of the current emissions inventory, pathways to reductions in nitrous oxide emissions, and the challenge facing the dairy sector in terms of stabilising and then reducing emissions.

Mr McConalogue said his department did not plan on reintroducing quotas for the industry.

“My understanding is that the meetings to date have been characterised by constructive engagement on a range of complex and difficult issues,” he said.

“These discussions necessarily involve open engagement on a variety of options for the development of the sector and the control and reduction of emissions.

“It is certainly not the case that my department has any proposals for the re-introduction of quotas or limits on dairy production.

“There is no predetermined outcome involved and I have tasked the committee with reflecting on the challenges facing the sector and reporting to me when they have considered all options.

“While nothing is off the table, similarly there are absolutely no concrete proposals already defined by the department. This is an industry-led group made up of those who make up our critically important dairy sector; farmers, co-ops, processors, department officials, and scientists led by a committed and skilled chair in Professor Gerry Boyle.

“I trust this committee with bringing forward a complete and well-thought-out options paper in due course.”

Mr McConalogue said he welcomed the fact that the proceedings at the committee so far have been “open and constructive”.

“I look forward to seeing the results of its deliberations,” he said.

“I am confident that its deliberations will inform the important work of ensuring the dairy sector continues to make a vital contribution to employment creation and the rural economy, while supporting efforts to meet our national climate change and environmental obligations.

“The dairy sector will continue to be a key component of our agri-food sector and the overall economy. I want to ensure that the sector remains strong and robust into the future and will continue to be an avenue for farm families to generate a fair income for generations to come.”

The group includes the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), the Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), and Macra na Feirme, as well as State agencies such as Teagasc, Bord Bia, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Agriculture, and University College Dublin.

However, both the ICMSA and IFA have immediately rejected any suggestion of limiting national dairy production.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said there was no legal basis for any of the dairy quota models put forward.

“I want to be very clear: IFA will not accept the imposition of a quota of any kind on any sector,” he said.

“Over the weekend, we had the minister calling for a ‘war-time effort’ to produce more food. Now he wants to limit production. It’s a complete contradiction.

“What the department has put forward has no legal basis. IFA will challenge any attempt by the Government to impose a quota on our sector.

“The previous quota system was an EU-wide regime. Any attempt to impose a quota in Ireland would not be consistent with the principle of the common EU market,” Mr Cullinan said.

These proposals are also completely at odds with public comments by Prof Boyle, who said any measures recommended by the group would be voluntary.

There were calls for Mr McConalogue to outline when the department’s modelling was done and when it arrived at its preferred option of a quota on the volume of milk produced.

IFA dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said farmers joined the Food Vision Dairy Group to participate in a discussion about sustainability and our climate targets but it appeared the department already had a pre-determined plan.

“The department should now provide all the documents they have prepared to the group as a matter of urgency,” Mr Arthur said.

“IFA is opposed to any crude measures that seek to limit production. Instead, we should be developing and embracing technologies to reduce emissions.”

Mr Arthur said the focus of Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture should be on implementing measures to reduce emissions per unit of output, not on reducing output.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said “there are no circumstances” in which ICMSA would agree to a cap on the volumes of milk produced in Ireland.

Mr McCormack said recent comments of both Prof Boyle and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirming that no such restrictions were being considered ran directly counter to the proposals made at the meeting.

“The Government had already stated that it believed that the emissions targets could be achieved without such restrictions and farmers were entitled to take them at their word,” he said.

“It is not going to be possible to continue trying to co-ordinate our most valuable food exporting sector if we could not rely on statements made by our most senior politicians mere days ago.

“Food security has come to the top of the agenda, both here and abroad, and the overwhelming requirement was the secure and sustainable production of food.

“Far from crude limitations, the emphasis has to be on utilising the most sustainable dairy sector in the world to expand production for ourselves and others,” he added.

DII director Conor Mulvihill said: “DII is against quotas. What we are trying to do is to balance the economic growth of dairy with our environmental obligations, which we recognise. We want to work with Government and all stakeholders to achieve that.

“Ukraine does change the calculus and food security is now being recognised as critical. We produce dairy with competitive advantages in terms of our environmental credentials, which are backed by science, profitability, and social cohesion.”