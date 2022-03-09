Castleisland mart looking for calf donations for Ukraine fundraiser

The Kerry mart is hoping for farmers to donate calves to help it with its fundraising efforts, with the auction set to take place on March 14
A Polish soldier carries a child as women and children make their way to a train heading to Krakow after fleeing Ukraine on Wednesday. Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe said that all of the money raised will be going to the Irish Red Cross. Photo: AP/Visar Kryeziu

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 14:31
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Castleisland Co-op Mart will hold a fundraiser on Monday, March 14, to help fund humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine.

The Kerry mart is hoping for farmers to donate calves to help it with its fundraising efforts, with the auction set to take place at 2pm.

Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe told the Irish Examiner that farmers had been enquiring in recent days about holding such an event and so the mart decided to "play our part" to help those in need as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"There's a lot of interest locally, a lot of farmers have rang about it during the week," Mr McAuliffe said. 

"When you see what’s happening with people leaving their homes, we decided here to do our part as best we can to make it easier for them."

Mr McAuliffe said that all of the money raised will be going to the Irish Red Cross.

The Irish Red Cross has teams on the ground in Ukraine and is working to "repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items".

As of this week, the charity said that since February 28, the Irish public has contributed over €13m to its Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

In recent days, the charity, along with the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman, launched a pledge register to allow people to register accommodation and other services to assist Ukrainian refugees.

Mr McAuliffe said that on Monday, the mart is hoping to raise somewhere between €10,000 and €15,000. 

The mart can be contacted at 066-7141247.

Castleisland mart looking for calf donations for Ukraine fundraiser

