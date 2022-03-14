Minister must resolve BEAM issues for farmers

Livestock farmers have urged the Minister to take steps to resolve issues with BEAM.

Established in 2019, the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) gave a one-off direct payment as aid to beef farmers in Ireland in recognition of the huge losses experienced due to market volatility as a result of Brexit.

The main requirement for the scheme was that participants reduced their herd’s organic nitrogen output by 5% - effectively mandating a cut in herd numbers.

However, figures show at the end of the latest reference period, around 7,500 more farmers have not met the 5% requirement and are liable to have another almost €13m clawed back. This follows the clawback of over €5m from over 3,500 farmers last year.

Commenting following a meeting with senior DAFM officials, Irish Farmers’ Association Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said the amount to be clawed back was an indication of the scheme’s failure.

Mr Golden said it was “inconceivable” that the Minister for Agriculture would allow his officials to issue letters to suckler and beef farmers in the coming days demanding the repayment of these monies with the threat of interest charges.

“Suckler and beef farmers have seen the value of current beef prices completely eroded by production cost increases.

“This situation has been further compounded by the war in Ukraine. We have had further input cost inflation and the new concern of availability for some of our key inputs.

“The Minister must provide extended repayment facilities for farmers, with no interest charges,” he said.

Mr Golden called for the money clawed back to be committed to targeted schemes for suckler cows and cattle rearing and finishing farmers.

“Payments for suckler cows must be increased to €300/cow and a cattle rearing and finishing scheme that returns €100/animal must be put in place. These monies taken from farmers will require additional funding for these,” he said.

“The Minister and his officials have had over six months to put in place structures to minimise the impact on farmers.”