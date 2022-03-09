Plans to ensure farms are not hit by shortages

Plans have been set in motion to establish a national fodder resilience committee to tackle potential shortages in feed for Irish livestock this winter as a result of disruption to farm supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.

Russian fertiliser accounted for 22% of Irish total fertiliser imports in 2020, the last year for which figures are available.

The issue is further exacerbated by the fact that many farmers in Ukraine, the world’s sixth-largest exporter of soya, have been unable to plant this season’s crops amid military bombardment.

For three years straight, Ukraine has also been the biggest supplier of maize into Ireland, shipping 284,908 tonnes here in 2021.

During the meeting with farm groups, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue considered the possibility of asking farmers to switch from urea or CAN (calcium ammonium nitrate) to compound fertilisers.

Mr McConalogue acknowledged that this is a period of considerable worry for farmers, adding that he is working with the industry and that “nothing is off the table”.

It is expected that he will bring suggestions made by farmers last night to the Cabinet later today.

Ideas discussed included an immediate inventory of all fertiliser, feed, seed, and other agricultural inputs to be conducted nationwide, the potential suspension of the three-crop rule, as well as flexibility over scheme rules on wild bird cover and low-input pasture.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack said the immediate priority must be growing grass for next winter’s silage.

“That means tackling the rocketing costs of fertiliser,” he said.

Irish Farmers’ Association president Tim Cullinan added: “Since this Government has taken office, they have done nothing but try to reduce output at farm level, but now they have rightly realised the importance of food security.

“There must be a focus on growing more grass for silage as well as more crops.

“The minister needs to introduce a targeted scheme to support the use of fertilisers for growing more crops and grass silage.”