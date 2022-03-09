Plans to ensure farms are not hit by shortages

Russian fertiliser accounted for 22% of Irish total fertiliser imports in 2020
Plans to ensure farms are not hit by shortages

The IFA delegation led by President Tim Cullinan at last night's round table meeting on food security, with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister Pippa Hackett, discussing measures needed to generate more food production in the country. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 08:44
Rachel Martin Farming Editor

Plans have been set in motion to establish a national fodder resilience committee to tackle potential shortages in feed for Irish livestock this winter as a result of disruption to farm supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.

Russian fertiliser accounted for 22% of Irish total fertiliser imports in 2020, the last year for which figures are available.

The issue is further exacerbated by the fact that many farmers in Ukraine, the world’s sixth-largest exporter of soya, have been unable to plant this season’s crops amid military bombardment.

For three years straight, Ukraine has also been the biggest supplier of maize into Ireland, shipping 284,908 tonnes here in 2021.

During the meeting with farm groups, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue considered the possibility of asking farmers to switch from urea or CAN (calcium ammonium nitrate) to compound fertilisers.

Mr McConalogue acknowledged that this is a period of considerable worry for farmers, adding that he is working with the industry and that “nothing is off the table”.

It is expected that he will bring suggestions made by farmers last night to the Cabinet later today.

Ideas discussed included an immediate inventory of all fertiliser, feed, seed, and other agricultural inputs to be conducted nationwide, the potential suspension of the three-crop rule, as well as flexibility over scheme rules on wild bird cover and low-input pasture.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack said the immediate priority must be growing grass for next winter’s silage.

“That means tackling the rocketing costs of fertiliser,” he said.

Irish Farmers’ Association president Tim Cullinan added: “Since this Government has taken office, they have done nothing but try to reduce output at farm level, but now they have rightly realised the importance of food security.

“There must be a focus on growing more grass for silage as well as more crops.

“The minister needs to introduce a targeted scheme to support the use of fertilisers for growing more crops and grass silage.”

More in this section

Young woman with hearing aid painting walls Legal Advice: My niece won't leave my house - what can I do?
Tractor ploughing Asking all farmers to grow crops is akin to asking an electrician to plumb a house
Top class Bandon farm fetches double its asking price Top class Bandon farm fetches double its asking price
<p> Three Belted Galloway bullocks born March 2020, average weight 486kg, sold for €1,040 each at a sale in Bandon Mart. Irish finishers with stock at slaughter point are benefiting to a level exceeding their expectations. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.</p>

Factory prices: Reports of 10c/kg more for beef and 25c/kg more for lamb

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

SPECIAL REPORT

Fertiliser and Lime

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices