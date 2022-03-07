Legal Advice: My niece won't leave my house - what can I do?

Dear Karen,

My niece said she wanted to buy a house and wanted to save on rent and asked me could she stay in a rental property I own while she was looking for a suitable house she wanted to buy.

This was always supposed to be a short-term stay. However, three years have passed and she has made no sign of buying a house. She is making the property very comfortable and has brought new furniture for it and even replaced the windows without me knowing, which cost €10,000.

I don’t want to fall out with her but she got quite short with me when I probed her as to what her plans were and when she was moving out.

I feel taken advantage of. I wanted to help her out at the start but I never expected that she would still be in the property three years later and she is not paying me any rent. I want my property back as I want to sell it.

Can she claim rights over it? What if she won’t agree to move out? What are my options then?

Dear Reader,

This is a difficult situation. You have consented to your niece staying in the property in the short term to help her with her accommodation needs while she was to look for a house. She has been living in the property rent-free for three years now.

She is not in the property as a tenant but with your consent. The best and most practical advice I can offer at the outset is to talk to your niece in an amicable way and relay your concerns and intentions to her.

You could say to her that you would be willing to give her, for example, two months, to allow her time to secure alternative accommodation. If she is not being reasonable or says no outright, you will need to seek legal advice.

If you are no longer allowing her to occupy your property, she will be trespassing. Your solicitor will need to send her a letter telling her to vacate within a specific period of time, and if she doesn’t vacate, you will have to issue legal proceedings for ejectment to obtain a court order to force her to leave if she will not leave voluntarily.

If she does not leave voluntarily, you do not have the power to force her to leave. You will need a court order. An order for ejectment is a court order ordering a person to give vacant possession of the property.

Given the fact that this is a family dispute, mediation would be suitable in this instance if both parties were agreeable to it.

Mediation is a process for resolving disputes where those in disagreement meet with a third party who can assist you and your niece to negotiate an agreed resolution. Mediation promotes a voluntary resolution of a dispute, with the aim of avoiding court proceedings.

If your niece does not agree to mediation talks or mediation does not reach a successful outcome, legal proceedings may have to be issued. Your niece may argue in the defence of such proceedings that she enhanced the value of the property by putting in new windows.

I note that you were not advised that she was planning on doing this nor did you consent to this. Your niece cannot claim that she has any rights under landlord and tenant legislation as she was never a tenant. She also cannot claim that she is a squatter or has acquired an adverse possession claim as she has not been in occupation and possession of the property for over 12 years.

The best advice is to try and resolve it amicably and come to a resolution you are both reasonably happy with, with a view to avoiding costly court proceedings.

One obvious and practical solution could be that she buys the property from you for market value or she could start to pay you market rent.