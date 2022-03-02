Signpost: Setting up right now will help later in the year

Tomas O'Leary

Sheep farmer

Killarney, Co. Kerry

It’s a relatively quiet time of the year for us, but there are a few things that are really important for me on this farm to make sure that the lambing season goes well. Setting up the farm now will have a big impact on the farm for the remainder of the year.

The main thing I am doing right now is getting ready for lambing in March. I have been busy cleaning out and disinfecting sheds as well as setting up penning. I have a list of the equipment that I need for lambing and I am gathering all that equipment to make sure I am not running around looking for things when I need them. So things like disinfectants, stomach tubes, marking cans etc.

I tend not to have problems with joint-ill, scours or watery mouth in the lambs for two reasons – firstly, good hygiene in the pens and secondly, colostrum management.

I put a lot of emphasis on hygiene management at lambing time. I clean out the lambing pens after each ewe, straw removed, swept out, limed and new straw added.

I do this to avoid a build-up of possible infection. The lambs' navels are also dipped with an Iodine solution after being born as this is the main site a newborn lamb can pick up an infection.

For colostrum management, my preference is to use the ewe’s colostrum firstly, topping up with cows colostrum if I have to and I only use the artificial colostrum if I really am stuck. It's so important that lambs get ewe’s colostrum in the first few hours after birth. My rule of thumb is to give 50ml of colostrum for every 1kg birth weight.

Most ewes will have enough colostrum and it's only a matter of making sure the lambs start drinking.

For the triplets and quads, I usually milk the ewe and make sure that whatever milk she gives is divided across the number of lambs she has. I don’t just give all the milk to the first lamb and give the other one or two cows colostrum or artificial colostrum.

It's important that all the lambs get some ewe’s colostrum and then I top with the cows' milk or artificial colostrum as required. This system works for me and I find I have fewer problems with joint ill etc.

I make sure to get nitrogen out at this time of the year, in advance of starting to lamb, otherwise, I might not get time til the 1st of April and that’s too late. I have plenty of grass with a farm cover of 1200kg DM/Ha. I implemented the autumn closing plan and it has worked well.

I am not under pressure for the 1st round of grazing but I don’t want to be under pressure for the second round either. That’s why I plan to go with 20 units/acre as soon as weather and ground conditions allow. I have the fertiliser in the yard ready to go when we can.

I will be putting it on the most responsive paddocks that have a good perennial ryegrass sward. I have two blocks of land, one dry and one heavy. The dry land will respond to early N well and will get the N first. The heavy block will get it a little later as I am not reliant on it for grazing, its silage ground. But I would think that if you only have heavy ground you’d need to go with some N as soon as conditions allow.

I have a particular way of setting up the grazing at this time of the year so that I end up with three groups of ewes and lambs on the farm, two groups of mature ewes and their lambs and a further group with just the yearling ewes and their lambs.

I start off with the first group lambed and they will be split across four assigned paddocks. After about seven to ten days, I will double them up, and again, after another 10 days I would double up again until they are all in one group.

I will do the same with the next 100 ewes lambed. They will be split across four paddocks and again I will double up until they are in one group.

These three groups will remain like this then until weaning time. The replacement heifers will graze on their own for a week before being added to the ewes and lambs grazing when lambs are a month old.

I find it very important to get the ewes and lambs into their bigger grazing groups within the first couple of weeks otherwise a large part of the farm is being grazed at the one time and grass supplies will run short.

As I say, what I do at this time of the year sets me up for the rest of the year.