Signpost: Joe's under pressure to get grazing targets back on track

Joe Carroll

Dairy Farmer

Causeway, Co Kerry

- Demonstration farmer on the Kerry Agribusiness/Teagasc Joint Programme

I have 60% of the cows calved in the first 3 weeks of calving but unfortunately, I have no grass grazed at this stage. I walked the farm this morning with my adviser, Nora O’Donovan and I was surprised at how good grazing conditions were on the farm, considering the conditions over the last few weeks.

I need to push on and get the ground grazed in the next few weeks. I will adjust the Spring Rotation Planner and where I might have been considering going into 1300-1440kg covers, I will now graze lower covers, 800-900kg, to try to get through as much ground as possible. With 60% of the cows calved I have good demand.

The walk this morning was really useful.

I had listened to the forecast last night and it had predicted rain so I had put it out of my head about the possibility of getting out to graze. But having walked the farm, I now realise that conditions are better than I expected, and there hasn’t been as much rain falling as had been predicted. I could have got cows out for two bouts of grazing today.

So in future, I will take note of the forecast but walking the farm and being able to react if the weather is not as bad as expected will be important for me.

For me, the key to getting cows out for 2 bouts of grazing is to make sure cows are milked as early as possible to get them out.

I will be under pressure to get my grazing targets back on track as the average farm cover is good at 1040 kg DM/ha but by walking the farm, watching the weather, grazing low covers and operating on-off grazing, I will manage it.

I will need to make sure that cows go to grass with a good appetite so not feeding too much silage or meals so I can maximise grass intakes. At the moment cows are on just 3 kg meals with silage ad lib. I am not worried about this level of meal as I am going to get grass into the diet from today but if cows were to remain housed on silage I would need to increase the meals to match demand.

In terms of fertiliser, I applied 2000gals per acre of slurry on much of the farm. But I will be applying 30 units /acre on the ground that didn’t get slurry to keep grass growing.

We got the slurry analysis results back last week. It analysed at 8.8 N, 4.4P and 23.3 K / 1,000 gallons. The dry matter was 5.8%. The potash was lower than we expected and we will be keeping that in mind when spreading fertiliser, especially on silage ground which has a big demand for potash.

There was a good improvement in the percentage of paddocks correct for all three pH, P and K. This year 56% of the soil was found to have optimal fertility. Compared to 35% in 2021.

In 2022, Potassium was the weak link in the three elements, and I focused more on building up K using Muriate of K in the second half of 2021.

The approach paid dividends with an increase in paddocks at index 3 for K to 69% from 41% last year.

Reducing Milk Fever Risk

I got my dry cow silage analysed for Minerals and Pottasium at 2.3% was under the risk threshold for milk fever. The dry cow mineral I am using has good levels of P and Mg to supplement what the animal gets from the silage.

Dry Cow Silage 2021/22 Mineral content

% Phosp 0.3 % Pottasium 2.33 % Magnesium 0.16

I focus on keeping Potash input on silage ground to a max of 90kg/ha in spring (from all sources) and top up with extra K as required in the summer/autumn period.

Having enough easy feed space to allow all cows to get their daily mineral allocation is very important.

So far, milk fever hasn’t been a problem this calving season, but I keep a close high on any slightly over-conditioned cows, particularly older fourth lactation and at-risk animals getting calcium bolus at the point of calving.