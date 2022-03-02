Signpost: Tim holds tight for the weather to change to suit grazing

Tim Leader

Dairy farmer

Kilcorney, Co Cork

I have two-thirds of the cows calved at this stage and all going well with no major problems. I had two cases of milk fever but other than that no problems.

Cows are in full time on silage and meals. Meal feeding level is 6 kg and it’s needed with silage only to keep cow condition and production on track.

I got out to grass in early February but only managed to get 5% of the ground grazed. But we are back in full time for the past couple of days.

I have plenty of grass but ground conditions are poor. The water table is very high as we have surface springs on the farm. I realise I am way behind on the Spring Rotation Planner and I will need to put a plan in place. I need to get the farm grazed by the end of March.

I walked the farm last week and the average farm cover was 1160 kg DM/ha. I will put calved cows out full time as soon as conditions allow. Some dry cows will also be turned out. I will need to watch cow condition but when dry cows at grass clean up great before calving. I will turn out all the dry cattle also at that stage to try get through the grazing ground as soon as possible.

I will target the grazeable fields first when conditions improve. I am lucky in that four or five of the paddocks have very good infrastructure with multiple access points and multiple water troughs. That is key to being able to graze ground in poor conditions. We saw that in particular in 2018, where infrastructure is not good and weather conditions are difficult, it’s hard to manage grazing.

In these paddocks, we have a couple of gaps, a couple of water troughs and two lanes feeding into them. It all helps. I will be walking the farm regularly to see how it’s drying up and I’ll be ready to let stock out as soon as I can. It can often be deceptive how wet or dry different paddocks are. It’s only when you get out and walk the farm that you can make a decision on grazing.

I have no chemical fertiliser out and don’t expect to have any spread in the next 2 weeks but that depends on the weather. I will be going with 23 units/ acre when I do get out.

The first of the calves will be going to a local man this week at three weeks of age so that will take some of the pressure off housing. I am lucky to be able to sell all the bulls locally. I have been very disappointed with the proportion of heifer calves born this year.

Out of 75 cows bred to Friesians, just 23 of them are heifers. This is the second year that this has happened, but this year is worse than last year. I will be strongly considering sexed semen for the 2022 breeding season.

I need about 20% heifers, and I am well short with just 23 so far this year.

I would be a little concerned about conception rates from sexed semen, but I have a very compact calving so it’s worth considering.

I believe there will be a better selection of bulls this year which is to be welcomed. I wouldn’t normally AI the heifers but I might consider AI’ing the heifers early in the breeding season. It doesn’t really suit as the heifers are on the out farm.

I have my milk recording booked for early March. I find it really important to get a milk recording in at this stage of the year because I get a handle on the SCC early in the year and I do it within 60 days of the start of calving as the CellCheck report tells me then how the dry cow tubes worked.

I have changed clusters to lightweight clusters. They’re working well so far.

It has made such a difference to us because it’s easier on our shoulders and arms and there’s no buttons – so it’s much simpler.