42-acre farm in convenient location with good quality land guiding at €8,900/acre

A 42-acre holding near the Limerick market town of Kilfinane is brand new to the market with Kilfinane-based auctioneers D.J. Hayes & Co.

The farm is in the townland of Cush, just 3km north of Kilfinane. According to the selling agents, it’s a holding of good quality grazing grounds.

“It’s land that could benefit from a bit of work as it’s a small bit wet in places, but it’s good level land for the most part,” said selling agent D.J. Hayes.

The farm has good sand deposits – something that may be of benefit to the next owner; either for use as a quarry or for the drainage qualities it may offer.

Agricultural activity in this area is dominated by dairying but also with some beef cattle farming. It’s not immediately evident what such a quality will add to the value of the lands but it’s an added feature that may attract a certain kind of purchaser.

The property enjoys good road frontage on its south-eastern boundary, making it a very accessible outside farm for the next buyer. There is an electricity supply already connected, as well as a never-failing water supply, the agents say. There are no buildings on the property, apart from an old hay barn and a concrete slab.

As it is new to the market, there hasn’t yet been sufficient time to gauge the reaction from the public to it. In an active agricultural area such as this one, however, a sizeable holding in a convenient location with good quality land should draw a good deal of interest – both from local farming interests and from farther afield.

The price guide is €375,000 (€8,900 per acre), making it a reasonable level at which to pitch such a holding.

With plenty of active farmers in the immediate area and the continuing hunger for land from young farmers generally, it’s a farm that shouldn’t be too long in attracting offers.