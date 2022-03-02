233-acre farm with lake view for sale on the Iveragh Peninsula

Located 15km northeast of the seaside village of Waterville overlooking Derriana Lake, a 233-acre farm on Kerry’s Iveragh Peninsula will provide plenty of rough grazing, a good quality home and some splendid scenery for its next owner.

The property is for sale jointly with Waterville auctioneer Pauline Sugrue and Cork-based agents The Brady Group.

“Of the 233 acres, there are 87 acres which are freehold,” said Ms Sugrue. “And the remaining 145 acres are commonage.”

The property has a strong overall value by virtue of its refurbished two-storey farmhouse, which is a good-quality dwelling in a superb location – nestled in the mountains with views south over Derriana Lake. The house is available on its own with an acre (or a few more, if a purchaser was interested).

“The land is composed mainly of mountain and hilly ground,” said Ms Sugrue, “with a bit of flat ground too... it’s of mixed quality. It would be ideal for sheep farming.

“The dwelling has been renovated by its current owners.

“It can do with a little bit more finishing but it’s basically in good habitable condition and, of course, the views are really stunning and it’s a very peaceful spot.”

The property has a reliable water supply, as well as electricity and septic tank sewage.

The guide price on the entire holding is in the region of €475,000, with the house and one acre taking up almost half of that value at €225,000. The remaining 222 acres are guided in the region of €250,000.

Given the various qualities on sale here, one would certainly expect the house to be sold separately.

The price of such a rare asset in this part of the world is not easy to pin down – ultimately, the market will determine it. The land represents a good opportunity to purchase over 200 acres and, in a market in need of such acreage, there should be no short of purchasers.