233-acre farm with lake view for sale on the Iveragh Peninsula

The guide price on the entire holding is in the region of €475,000, with the house and one acre taking up almost half of that value at €225,000
233-acre farm with lake view for sale on the Iveragh Peninsula

This house provides some splendid scenery for its next owner.

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 07:57
Conor Power

Located 15km northeast of the seaside village of Waterville overlooking Derriana Lake, a 233-acre farm on Kerry’s Iveragh Peninsula will provide plenty of rough grazing, a good quality home and some splendid scenery for its next owner.

The property is for sale jointly with Waterville auctioneer Pauline Sugrue and Cork-based agents The Brady Group.

“Of the 233 acres, there are 87 acres which are freehold,” said Ms Sugrue. “And the remaining 145 acres are commonage.”

The property has a strong overall value by virtue of its refurbished two-storey farmhouse, which is a good-quality dwelling in a superb location – nestled in the mountains with views south over Derriana Lake. The house is available on its own with an acre (or a few more, if a purchaser was interested).

“The land is composed mainly of mountain and hilly ground,” said Ms Sugrue, “with a bit of flat ground too... it’s of mixed quality. It would be ideal for sheep farming.

“The dwelling has been renovated by its current owners.

The property has a strong overall value by virtue of its refurbished two-storey farmhouse.
The property has a strong overall value by virtue of its refurbished two-storey farmhouse.

“It can do with a little bit more finishing but it’s basically in good habitable condition and, of course, the views are really stunning and it’s a very peaceful spot.”

The property has a reliable water supply, as well as electricity and septic tank sewage.

The guide price on the entire holding is in the region of €475,000, with the house and one acre taking up almost half of that value at €225,000. The remaining 222 acres are guided in the region of €250,000.

Given the various qualities on sale here, one would certainly expect the house to be sold separately. 

The price of such a rare asset in this part of the world is not easy to pin down – ultimately, the market will determine it. The land represents a good opportunity to purchase over 200 acres and, in a market in need of such acreage, there should be no short of purchasers.

Read More

Quality of land on 48.5-acre South Tipperary farm turning heads

More in this section

Farmers 'may face water shortfall' Amendment to NI's Climate Change Bill sets separate target for methane
Sheeps under Solar Panels Red tape takes the shine off on-farm solar
Farmer Giving Advice to Daughter Section 117: What can I do if I'm not provided for in a will?
#Farming - PropertyPlace: WatervillePlace: Kerry
<p>The sustainability survey is used in conjunction with data from AIMs, ICBF (for beef farms), and milk production data (for dairy farms), to calculate each individual farm’s carbon footprint and grass-fed calculation, and to generate a Farmer Feedback Report. </p>

Bord Bia makes updates to Farm Sustainability survey

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

SPECIAL REPORT

Fertiliser and Lime

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices