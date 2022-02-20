Responding to the significant environmental challenges caused by growth in the dairy herd features prominently in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan submitted for approval by the EU.

However, relatively few of the proposed measures in the new CAP starting in 2023 relate directly to the dairy sector.

The dairy herd increased more than 40% since 2010, an expansion rate faster than greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can be reduced.

The CAP Strategic Plan response is to lower overall emissions from livestock production, and it is proposed to do this through two beef-related measures, the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme and Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

Already contributing the country’s highest sectoral share of emissions (40.2% in 2019 according to the European Environmental Agency), agriculture has increasing emissions, mainly due to increasing livestock numbers and fertiliser use.

Therefore measures to reduce these emissions figure prominently in the CAP Strategic Plan. Measures under the 2023-27 Plan are expected to facilitate a reduction of up to 1.3 million tonnes of agriculture’s emissions. That compares with a legally binding reduction of between 5m and 7m tonnes up to 2030 required of agriculture in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

How will the CAP Strategic Plan reduce agriculture’s emissions by 1.3 million tonnes?

The proposed Eco-scheme, the AECM agri-environmental scheme, the Organic Farming Scheme, Protein Aid, the Straw Incorporation Measure, the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Measure, Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme, and the Capital Investment Scheme, will all contribute.

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) will reduce absolute emissions by improving the environmental sustainability and genetic merit of the suckler herd. It is the follow-on scheme to succeed the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, estimated to have already cut emissions from the suckler herd 5.4%.

For example, in the SCEP, breeding indices can be used to enhance genetic traits and increase herd efficiency, allowing for a reduction in methane emissions.

The Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme has the potential to reduce greenhouse gases by ensuring these cattle reach an appropriate weight for slaughter at a reduced age, thus decreasing their impact on the environment.

Nitrogen emissions are reduced by the Protein Aid scheme because it encourages the planting of protein-rich crops such as legumes, peas and lupins which fix nitrogen from the atmosphere and thus do not require the application of nitrogenous fertiliser.

The Straw Incorporation Measure requires farmers to chop straw and incorporate it into the soil at a time of harvest. This sequesters carbon in tillage soils, thereby reducing emissions. It also enhances soil fertility. For every four tonnes of straw incorporated over a period of 15-20 years, there was a corresponding 7-17% increase in soil carbon in the top 15cm.

By encouraging less intensive farming, the Eco-Scheme in the new CAP has many emissions-reducing practices. For example, farmers would be supported to maintain carbon stores in grasslands and woodlands, which could otherwise be lost as emissions.

One way of mitigating GHG emissions in the Eco-Scheme is extending the grazing season.

Organic farming has greater carbon sequestration potential than conventional farming, and thus directly contributes to a reduction in GHG emissions, thanks to the proposed Organic Farming Scheme.

In the new CAP’s proposed Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM), measures are also designed to reduce GHG emissions from agriculture. Such measures include low input grassland, low emission slurry spreading, planting of hedgerows and low input grassland management.

The AECM Cooperation measure for areas of higher vulnerability includes rewetting of peat soils. Maintaining moisture levels in peat-rich soils is an important measure to protect existing carbon stores in the soil from oxidation (loss as carbon dioxide emission).