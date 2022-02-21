Beef finishers are in unprecedented times with prices up by 10 cents/kg over the past week

Such is the demand for Irish beef on the export markets, that the challenge for the factories in sourcing sufficient stock has developed into a hunger for cattle at the plants.

Beef finishers are living through the most unprecedented times they've ever experienced on the demand for cattle at the processors and the prices which are being attained for supplies.

The intake at the factories last week would have been considered strong for the peak of the Autumn supply, and yet the processors are hungry for more.

The supply last week, at 38,805 head was around 5,600 head more than the same week in 2021, with all categories, except young bulls, sharing the increase.

The steers were up 2,000 head on last year at 12,936 head. The heifers at 10,769 head and cows at 7,885 head each contributed 1,500 head to the surge. The young bulls at 3,494 slipped a couple of hundred head under the same week last year.

Factory prices have been increased by up to 10 cents/kg over the past week as the competition between the processors has further fuelled the prices which they are being forced to pay to source sufficient supplies to meet the orders on hand.

It is a fortunate place to be for the cattlemen, who've had the experience of more bad days that good ones in the sector over the decades.

And then, as Brexit drove greater fears for the future from the beginning of 2021, as Britain, the largest outlet for Irish beef, left the EU, the tide of change turned out to have a silver lining for the Irish beef finishers.

Fourteen months on, the 2020 factory cattle prices seem like very historical from the darker days, as the blue skies deliver brighter times and prices that could only have been dreamed of less than a couple of years ago.

The factory prices are breaching €5/kg this week for quality Angus and Hereford heifers, aided by the strong breed bonus to further supplement the base price and QA bonus.

At the upper end of the price range, the base for heifers has hit 460 cents/kg this week, while the majority of the heifers coming into the factories this week are making 450-455 cents/kg base price.

The steers are on a base price of 440-445 cents/kg with some report from around the country that 450 cents/kg has been achieved for larger lots from regular suppliers.

Just as the rising tide lifts all boats, the upward movement in the cattle prices has spread across all categories with the cos gaining up to 10 cents/kg. The R grade are making up to 420 cents/kg while O grade are ranging 390-400 cents/kg.

Tight sheep supplies

The sheep trade at the factories is a mix of 'steady as she goes' and some element of 'slightly hardening' on the prices for this week.

The general quote for the week is ranging 655-670 cents/kg with some of the processors continuing to hold their forth on quoting forward by exercising preference to deal directly ith their suppliers as they come forth.

The price range on offer is a mix of unchanged prices in general with a lift of up to 10 cents/kg at one of the plants.

Supplies for the factories appear to be tight and as usual the real prices being paid are the result of the direct deals with the factories, which are reported to be delivering returns of up to 685 cents/kg and in some isolated deals a few cents over being paid to get the lambs.

The atrocious weather in the south of the country over the week-end did effect the turnout for the live sales at the marts on Monday with entries for some of the locations being heavily depleted.

Demand continued very strong for the butchers hoggets for which the prices were well maintained at the level of recent weeks or even a shade stronger with competition for the lots on offer underpinning the trade.

There as a small sale of 250 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday and a full clearance.

The butchers hoggets sold for up to €115 over. There was a top call of €171 for a pen of ten weighing 56 kgs. A pen of twelve weighing 57 kgs sold for €167. A pen of fourteen weighing 55kgs sold for €156 and a lot of ten weighing 64 kgs made €160. There was very few of the factory type on offer in the smaller entry on Monday.