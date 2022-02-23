Quality of land on 48.5-acre South Tipperary farm turning heads

Land in South Tipperary never fails to turn heads and an attractive piece of it has just come on the market with Clonmel-based REA Stokes & Quirke Auctioneers.

The property is a 48.5-acre farm located in the townland of Graigue Lower near the village of Killenaule and convenient to Cashel, Clonmel and Fethard, as well as to the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway.

The property has approximately 300 metres of road frontage onto the L2301 between Mullinahone and Killenaule, just 1.2km from the latter.

According to the selling agent John Stokes, the lands have the benefit of a farmhouse and a collection of outbuildings. The buildings are functional but somewhat aged and the house is in structurally sound condition but in need of major refurbishment.

The lands are laid out in two divisions which are connected by a private laneway – the first is 16 acres in size and the second is 32.5 acres.

The quality of the land and generous size of the holding are the main features that will attract potential bidders to this property, which has the advantage of the conveniently-located (roadside) four-bedroom farmhouse, giving options to the next owner for possible rental income.

“It’s a very good location on the outskirts of Killenaule and it’s a nice block of land,” said Mr Stokes, adding that the land would benefit from additional works to bring it to its full potential.

The agent also confirms that there is active bidding on the property in excess of the price guide of €390,000 (€8,000/acre).