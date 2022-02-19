North Cork farm seeks up to €8,500 an acre

An 80-acre farm near the village of Freemount, an area of North Cork with a vibrant farming scene, is new to the market with CCM Property Network.

According to the selling agent Jerh O’Sullivan, the farm was a dairy farm in the past and contains much of the infrastructure of buildings associated with that sector so it could possibly be used as a dairy operation by an owner at some future point.

“It was also used as an equestrian farm for a while,” confirmed Mr O’Sullivan. “And it’s just coming out of a five-year lease now.”

According to the agent, parts of the land would benefit from drainage works but in general, the land is of good quality.

The property includes an old two-storey farmhouse.

Similarly to the older of the outbuildings, it’s in need of renovation. It’s also in the middle of the property, so it wouldn’t lend itself to subdivision, but the existence of a house always affords options for any owner.

“The house could be renovated and made good relatively quickly,” said Mr O’Sullivan. “Structurally, it’s very sound — a nice, old-style farmhouse.”

The outbuildings include a three-bay slatted house, two three-bay round roof hay barns and stable boxes for 10-12 horses.

“Some of the older buildings around the courtyard are in need of some renovation, but the more modern farm buildings are in very good condition,” he said.

"The round-roof hay sheds, which have lean-to structures off them — that was actually an indoor arena at one point, more recently were used for storing straw and some cattle handling. It would have great potential for a variety of purposes.”

The property has direct road access via a short stretch of road frontage, with a laneway of 200-300m leading to the farm buildings and farmhouse.

The property is in the townland of Knockough, 2.5km from the village of Freemount and 17km from the market town of Kanturk.

“Ideally, it would lend itself well to an expanding dairy farmer or for someone to come in and set up a second milking platform, because the guts of a dairy farm are there — it’s very well laid out in terms of internal roadways and passages," the agent added.

"It would be very easy to convert back into a dairy farm if someone wanted to do that.”

The fact the property hasn’t been farmed intensively over the last 10 years leaves room for improvement for the next owner.

Since the launch over a fortnight ago, interest has been strong, according to the selling agent.

“There’s been a good bit of interest locally since we’ve put it on the market... it’s an ideal opportunity for someone to invest in the area because there’s very strong demand for leasing in the area... this has just come out of a five-year lease and we had no problem leasing it the last time," Mr O'Sullivan added.

The price expectation at €8,000-€8,500/acre should render this farm an attractive proposition.