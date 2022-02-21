Legal Advice: Do I have to let the farm office staff work from home?

Dear Stephen,

I own a large farming-related business with numerous employees including some office-based staff who work in a building I rent in the nearest town to me. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, most of my employees are working remotely.

I am paying for the rent of the building with four years to go on a commercial lease and would prefer if the employees returned to work in the office, although I am flexible that my employees do a mix of both provided I have some staff in the office at all times.

Am I obliged to allow remote working?

Dear Reader,

Presently, there is no legislation as of yet providing a right to remote work, but the Government approved the priority drafting of the Right to Request Remote Work Bill 2022 on January 25, 2022.

The General Scheme of the Bill has been published and submitted to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

It introduces a legal framework that establishes the right to request to work remotely. This means that an employee has the right to request remote work, but the employer also has the right to deny this request with sufficient reason. The Tánaiste has stated in a press conference, that it is intended to have the Bill legislated “before the summer recess and certainly in place this year.”

While the Draft Bill has not been made legislation as of yet, I recommend that you and other employers take this opportunity to assess the impact that this new right will have on business in the long term. This potentially gives employers and employees legal clarity on remote working.

As remote working arrangements have numerous impact areas and vary for each business, it can be time-consuming to get to grips with all the relevant considerations to be undertaken.

A useful way to navigate the adoption of remote working would be to consult the Department's Checklist for Working Remotely which can be found on the government website.

With regards to your situation if you deem it necessary and have reasonable business grounds to do so you may be able to potentially refuse a request for remote working.

For example, a reasonable business ground to refuse a request to work remotely would be the nature of the work not allowing for the work to be done remotely or a potential negative impact on the quality of work being impacted. The Draft Scheme identifies a number of general factors to consider when refusing a request and employers will need to tailor this to suit the needs of their business and workforce.

I assume the employees are able to work in person and I suggest that you make contact with them and establish if they are comfortable with coming to work for you in person. You could also offer a hybrid option where they work in person some days and remote others.

It is important to seek a middle ground and discover what is best for both parties. Under the proposed legislation, your employees must have 26 weeks of continuous services before they can request remote work.

I recommend you wait until the legislation comes into being before making a decision, but you can consider the bill at this stage if you wish to make an interim arrangement with your employees.