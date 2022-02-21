Milk price rises across the board for January

Lakeland Dairies kicked off the January milk price bidding with a one cent per litre increase.

The co-op will pay 41c per litre inclusive of lactose bonus and Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Lakeland’s management welcomed general stability in global dairy markets and balanced supply and demand, benefiting from economies reopening after Covid.

Glanbia followed on Tuesday with a 0.5c increase to its base price, bringing the January creamery milk price to 44.58c at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

On the same day, skim milk and butter, two important products for the EU, led the way in a 4.2% Global Dairy Trade price index gain.

Kerry Group also announced a 1.75c boost, bringing its base price for January milk to 41c per litre including Vat at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

The group will also pay 44.97c per litre including Vat for EU standard constituents 3.40% protein and 4.20% butterfat, up from 43.06c per litre for December milk.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for January, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is expected to be 47.61c per litre.

Market watchers say declining global milk supply is the primary driver of rising milk prices.

According to Rabobank, one of the main lenders to the food and agriculture sector globally, dairy commodity prices are at levels not seen since 2014, and firm pricing across the dairy complex will continue, after the combined slowdown in milk supply in the EU, US, and New Zealand (where annual production is expected to fall 3% compared to last season) led to an acutely tight supply situation, which has international buyers scrambling for available supply, amid shipping delays.

Low stocks in major exporting regions add pressure to markets and leave buyers in a “delicate” procurement position.

Reduced dairy farming profitability and weather-related issues restricted farmers, and a quick turnaround in the supply trend is unlikely.

The European spring supply peak will provide a test of dairy market strength, but the expectation of Chinese demand softening some time in 2022 is a bigger threat.

Global logistic disruptions also hang over the dairy trade, hindering importers’ efforts to rebuild inventories in preparation for improving demand post-Covid.

Logistic disruptions are felt at local level too, with a haulage company in the Irish midlands warning last week there is a real risk of milk not being collected off farms in 2022, due to a crisis in recruitment and retention of heavy goods vehicle drivers. The company collects milk from farms and delivers animal feeds and fertilisers to farms. It has commenced recruitment of South African drivers, but says the process of obtaining work permits for them has dramatically slowed.

“We need these workers immediately, as we are now commencing a substantial 2022 milk collection season with Glanbia,” said a company spokesperson, quoted in the Dáil by Laois-Offaly Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen.

Meanwhile, only modest milk supply increases are forecasted in the EU (0.7%) and US (0.8%) in 2022, subdued mainly by rising input costs for farmers. Globally, milk collections are projected to increase by only 0.6% in 2022. Milk flows are forecast to fall by 1.2% in the UK’s 2021/22 season.

But trends in Chinese buying that is underpinning global demand, especially for milk powders, must be closely watched.

China’s own milk production is picking up, after a wave of farm expansion. But farmers there face the same global input cost increases.

Economic uncertainties in China could also affect their huge dairy imports.

No 1 dairy exporter New Zealand could be especially vulnerable, with its exports to China having soared to new heights in 2021.

But there is no sign of North Asian demand easing in the short term, with Chinese and neighbouring buyers dominant in recent Global Dairy Trade auctions, and chasing prices higher.

China has imported record quantities of milk powder in the past two years, which eased off somewhat towards the end of 2021. Eventually, Chinese importers may decide they have built up sufficient stocks. That could be countered by global consumer demand improving, if countries continue to relax pandemic restrictions. Already, stronger cheddar cheese pricing indicates the retail market returning to pre-pandemic times.

Still, Covid-19 remains a market disruptor, even as consumers also face food inflation and cost-of-living pressures, with pandemic income supports being withdrawn.