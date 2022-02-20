53-acre Limerick farm set for public auction

You know that you’re coming to the end of a pandemic when there’s a return to a public auction in a public house.

For that reason alone, one would expect a very good turnout at 3pm on Friday, March 11, at Hogan’s Bar in the village of Meanus, Co Limerick – 8km east of Croom and approximately 15km south of Limerick City.

The property coming under the hammer is a 53-acre farm in the townland of Glenogra, just north of Meanus.

According to selling agents Wheeler Auctioneers in Hospital, this is an outstanding land parcel that will follow in the recent local tradition of achieving strong prices.

“It’s top-quality land,” said Joe Wheeler. “It has 800 metres of road frontage.

"It’s elevated and free-draining limestone land and in an area where there’s normally pretty strong demand.”

The location being within commutable distance of the city opens up the possibility of someone buying it with the hope of building a house and doing some hobby farming or leasing out the land, but the demand for land like this from those in the agricultural sector will probably be enough to ensure that the next owner will be a full-time farmer.

In an area where few tracts of land of this size are likely to come on the market, this public sale should bring a crowd of serious contenders. Going by recent sales, the price expectation is €12,000 - €15,000/acre.