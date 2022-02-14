12 Irish cereal growers honoured in Grain Supplier Awards

Diarmuid MacAmhlaiobh, from Kill St Annes, Castlelyons, Co Cork picked up the award for Green Feed Barley.
Mr MacAmhlaiobh farms approximately 140 acres of combinable crops adjacent to Castlelyons village in Co Cork on the banks of the River Bride, with crops grown including winter wheat, winter barley and spring malting barley, with advice from agronomist is David Quinlan.
Commenting on his award, judges said: “Attention to detail is of paramount importance to Diarmuid and due care is taken throughout the season to ensure the crops are grown to the best possible standard. High soil fertility is a key area Diarmuid focuses on year after year to ensure the consistency of both grain yield and quality. All crops are established using a plough-based system.”
Aside from farming, Mr MacAmhlaiobh is a passionate machinery enthusiast and also has a very keen interest in the equine industry.
The winning crop averaged a specific weight of 70.4kph, 0.8% screenings and 9.9% protein at a moisture of 14.5% across 183 tonnes.
Deerpark Farming from Lismore, Co Waterford was named the winner of the Green Feed Oats category.
The Lismore farm is run by John Morrison with his wife Deirdre, who together farm over 200 hectares of tillage in the Blackwater Valley outside Lismore in Co Waterford.
Their crop rotation incudes winter wheat, winter barley, spring oats, spring feed beans and winter rape.
Oilseed rape and first wheats are sown via a min-till system using a Vaderstad spirit drill while all other crops are drilled after ploughing. The Morrisons have recently installed grain handling and storage facilities with the aid of a TAMS tillage grant, indicating their confidence in the future of the sector.
The award-winning crop averaged a specific weight of 57.4kph at 15.4% moisture across a total production of over 200 tonnes.
The Morrisons’ Glanbia agronomist is Paul McKevitt.
Bobby Miller, Rathmore, Stradbally, Co Laois
John Kehoe, Kilscanlon, Foulksmills, Co Wexford
Paul and PJ McGrath, Tara, Durrow, Tullamore, Co Offaly
Eamon McGrath, Garryhunden, Milford, Co Carlow
Doyle Produce Ltd; Luffany, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny
Quigley Agri Contracting Ltd; Kildangan, Monasterevin, Co Kildare
Ballingale Farms Ltd - Martin & Jamie Whelan, Ballingale, Ferns, Co Wexford
Griffenrath Farm Partnership - Matt & Luke Dempsey, Celbridge Co Kildare
Sylvester Bourke, Killiniskyduff, Arklow, Co Wicklow
Francis & Thomas Bennett, Mooneystown, Athboy, Co Meath