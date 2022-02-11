Rare 13-acre parcel in South Tipp

Situated in a scenic area in South Tipperary, with magnificent views of the Knockmealdown Mountains, a 13-acre parcel of grassland makes for a rare and tempting jewel in a part of the Golden Vale where opportunities to purchase smaller pieces of land have been few in recent years.

There should, therefore, be quite good local interest in this holding, approximately 5km east of Clogheen and 4km west of Goatenbridge.