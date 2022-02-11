Rare 13-acre parcel in South Tipp

The land is approximately 5km east of Clogheen and 4km west of Goatenbridge.
Some of the 13-acre holding at Graigue Clogheen.

Conor Power

Situated in a scenic area in South Tipperary, with magnificent views of the Knockmealdown Mountains, a 13-acre parcel of grassland makes for a rare and tempting jewel in a part of the Golden Vale where opportunities to purchase smaller pieces of land have been few in recent years.

There should, therefore, be quite good local interest in this holding, approximately 5km east of Clogheen and 4km west of Goatenbridge.

This part of the world would be well known to walking enthusiasts as the recently opened St Declan’s Way pilgrimage walking route passing just a few kilometres from the site of this property. As such, the location is one where level top-quality pastureland begins to give way to higher ground.

The property enjoys good road frontage and is laid out in one division. The bottom two-thirds of the property represent the better part of the land, according to the selling agent Patrick Caplice of Cahir-based Caplice Auctioneers.

The price expectation is in the region of €8,500 to €9,000 per acre. 

The price reflects the quality level of the land in this particular location and it does represent an opportunity that isn’t common.

“Parcels coming up in this location are rare,” confirms Mr Caplice, who says that there has been a good level of interest so far, both locally and from farther afield.

