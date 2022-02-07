Agriculture Minister confirms 60% grant aid for on-farm solar

Agriculture Minister confirms 60% grant aid for on-farm solar

Sheep grazing under solar panels on a farm in North Judland, Denmark. Picture: Espen Beck/Getty Images

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 18:14

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed plans to launch a 60% grant for on-farm solar projects later this year. 

Minister McConalogue made the comments at the recent Irish Farmers' Association AGM.

Environment Committee Chairman Paul O’Brien explained rooftop solar on farm buildings offers significant potential to mitigate farm emissions; help Ireland reach renewable energy targets; and improve the resilience of farm business against rising energy costs.

"The confirmation of 60% grant aid under TAMS will make solar installations more viable on farms and overcome the high initial installation costs. 

"However, that funding must be additional to the current funding allocated under TAMS and should not be restricted by the €80,000 limit," he said.

Currently, the maximum size of PV panels eligible for grant aid at 11kW and the fact that electricity generated must be used on the farm. It is also not permitted to use or export the electricity generated for domestic, commercial or non-farming use.

“If Ireland is committed to meet the carbon reduction targets for electricity of 62% to 81% as set out in the Climate Action Plan, a new scheme must be introduced that supports farmers to install rooftop solar PV, which optimises the renewable energy that can be produced on-farm buildings and allows farmers to use excess energy for domestic purposes or to sell to the grid,” added Mr O’Brien.

Ireland’s adoption of renewable technologies at farm level is well below the European average. 

In 2018, Ireland ranked 23rd out of the EU-27 for renewable energy from agriculture, producing just 2.6% compared with the average of 12.1%.

