Calves: How to feed your future herd for the best start

It is the busiest time of year on most farms around the country. Spring is in the air and there is lots of new life appearing in cow maternity wards.

As we all know, at this time of year time and labour are precious commodities and making best value of both is a juggling act not for the faint-hearted during calving.

Calving cows down with minimal complication with a live calf, getting colostrum into the calf, introducing them to the farm's milk feeding system, providing a suitable environment for them and rearing them with optimum performance, take skill and precision.

Getting off to a good start

Obviously, the first step must be to get sufficient colostrum into calves in a timely manner after birth. It is the one chance you have to optimise antibody transfer.

Once settled on milk, aim to introduce solid food at the earliest opportunity.

Calves are not born with the rumen function of older animals so stimulating the rumen from an early age will set it up for the rest of its life.

The new calf’s true stomach (Abomasum) only functions in the early stage of life so developing the rumen as early as possible by including good quality long fibre and appropriate concentrate will reduce the amount of whole milk or replacer required up to weaning.

Milk feeding

Milk quality at this time of year is extremely variable. As a result, calves are getting a slightly different diet each time they are fed, which may lead to digestive upsets disrupting performance.

I am hearing of many farmers that have concluded that for reliable quality and consistent performance milk replacer suits their system and their calves best. Also, watch that too much milk is not being fed to young calves.

Milk replacer for young calves should be high in protein 23%-26% and contain good energy and trace element levels. However, anything above six litres per day requires very careful management.

Remember that the total amount of solids fed per day will determine performance rather than the volume of liquid fed. When feeding milk replacer, ensure that your mixing is done accurately and that you understand what the feeding rates mean.

Most quote a rate to make up a litre and not a rate to be added to a litre of water.

Automatic feeders are an excellent tool at managing milk intake and calf health, once they are managed as intended.

Fibre

Hay is generally seen as the preferred long fibre source but clean fresh barley or wheat straw is significantly better than most hays. I advise the use of straw regularly and the appearance of the calves and subsequent performance supports its use.

Calves seldom get pot bellies when eating straw as opposed to hay. The hay tends to stagnate in the calves’ digestive system and can impair digestion and reduce intakes of concentrates.

Concentrates feeding of calves

Concentrates for young calves can be variable in quality. They should be palatable, dust-free and should contain quality protein sources and digestible fibre. Inclusion rates of finely ground cereals should be kept to a minimum in the ration; therefore, coarse mixes are more suitable than calf pellets.

Flaked maize should be included in the starter to improve the coarseness of the mix and increase energy levels. Molasses will improve palatability and will eliminate harmful dust.

Molassed beet pulp is the preferred digestible fibre source. Soya Hulls should be used if there isn’t a suitable source of beet pulp available. Rolled Barley and Rolled Oats are the preferred homegrown cereal sources for inclusion in calf rations.

Up to 10 weeks old, calf concentrates need to be formulated to supply a Crude Protein of 20% and an energy level of 12.8 ME.

After 10 weeks, the protein level should be reduced to 18% but the energy level maintained. As the calves are developing rapidly correct mineral and vitamin supplementation is essential. Adequate levels of calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D are essential as part of a balanced mineral and vitamin supplement.

Sufficient protein in the calves’ diet will help to promote good frame growth, while underfeeding of protein will result in poor calf performance with smaller frames along with poor appetites.

Reared autumn calves that might head to grass soon should receive supplementation with concentrates while getting used to consuming sufficient grass.

Buying or selling calves

Calves are generally sold at 14 or 21 days old, so a lot of the early nutrition management is outside the control of the farmer who eventually rears the calf.

Calves that are receiving whole milk or milk replacer need a suitable concentrate and fibre source that will encourage live weight gain and skeletal development.

This is even more important when these calves are moved to a new environment with different disease pressures after sale.