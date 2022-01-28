Organic scheme set to reopen from next month

The Organic Farming Scheme will reopen to new applicants on February 9.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said she has proposed a number of changes to the current scheme.

Ms Hackett said she has submitted these proposals to the department’s Rural Development Programme (RDP) monitoring committee for its views, and that the scheme will be finalised at the end of that process.

One of the proposed changes to the scheme is to increase the area at which farmers will receive higher payment from 60 hectares to 70 hectares, in recognition of the larger area farmed by full-time farmers.

She has also proposed for extensively-stocked farmers to now be in a position to receive full payment under the scheme, provided they satisfy the minimum stocking levels that apply under the Area of Natural Constraints Scheme.

1,792 farmers currently in the scheme

Ms Hackett said she believes these changes will make the scheme “more attractive”.

At present, there are 1,792 farmers in the scheme with annual payments amounting to approximately €10.5m.

Some €5m was secured in October’s budget for the scheme in 2022.

Under the scheme, farmers entering into a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220 per hectare during the conversion period, and up to €170 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

“The next CAP will also see an expanded organic farming scheme,” said Ms Hackett.

“While the rates are not yet set, I want to assure farmers who join this year that if the rates are increased, they will also apply to existing participants in the scheme.”

Approximately 90,000 hectares are currently under organic production in Ireland.

The closing date for applications to the scheme is April 8.

“With higher input costs forecast this year, expanding market opportunities for Irish organic produce, and the drive for Irish farming to be more environmentally friendly, now is surely the time to give serious consideration to joining the scheme,” said Ms Hackett.