'Hope value' pushes farm land to €18,000/acre near Cashel

South Tipperary, close to Cashel, and full of rich grass: these are three qualifications to set pulses racing for anyone on the lookout for quality Golden Vale land.

This part of Munster has long been an important touchstone in terms of land prices, and a 33-acre holding that’s brand new to the market with Cashel Marts will be one to watch in the coming weeks.

It's relatively modest size ensuring that it fits the budgets of a wide range of potential buyers.

The farm is in the townland of Knocksaintlour, immediately to the south of Cashel.

“It’s a great piece of ground,” says selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt.

“I was out walking it only last week, and you could actually put cattle out on it at this time of year – it’s that good.”

The property includes a long stretch of public road frontage and is less than a kilometre from Junction 9 of the M8, giving it unrivalled access for use as an outside farm or indeed, for any agricultural use.

“It’s suitable for a range of different farming methods,” confirmed De Vere Hunt of the land, which is located on the edge of the town Cashel and which boasts magnificent views of the famous Rock of Cashel and the Galtee Mountains.

“There is a ‘hope value' coming with this property,” said Ms De Vere Hunt. “Because there's so little within the town environs now in terms of development land where you can build a house – everything has been either developed or the pockets are so small.

"This property is literally a minute off the motorway. It’s a fine safe plot of ground and it’s nicely elevated.

“There are no farm buildings with it, but for somebody, say, with a few horses and were using it to train them, it’s a nice layout for that purpose.”

Aside from the strong agricultural pedigree of South Tipperary, the entire county’s star has risen to new heights in the last couple of months with the listing of Tipperary by influential American publication Condé Nast Traveller as one of the top places to visit in the world in 2022.Cashel itself featured heavily in the report on the Premier County.

All of that adds to the appeal of the holding but the real attraction remains the land itself.

“It’s really top quality,” said Ms De Vere Hunt. “You could go in in the morning and plough it if you wanted to.”

There are no entitlements coming with the farm and the guide price is €600,000. This translates to €18,000 per acre.

It’s a strong price, but it won’t be surprising to see that figure going higher as the weeks go on. This is a piece of ground with all the advantages in an area where dairy farmers, tillage farmers, beef cattle farmers and strong equestrian operations all vie for the same pieces of quality land when they come on the market.

The farm is so new to the market that it’s still too early to get an accurate picture of the reaction so far.

However, there’s no doubt that there are punters ready to move on a piece of ground such as this.

“I’d be expecting there to be plenty of interest,” said Ms De Vere Hunt.

“I’ve spoken to a number of people to let them know that it would be coming up – people who have expressed an interest in this kind of property, so I think that this land will garner a lot of interest; probably from a lot of different sectors too.”