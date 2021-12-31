Significant drop in the number of fatal accidents on Irish farms 

Farming remains one of the most dangerous sectors to work in but deaths on Irish farms more than halved this year.

Figures from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) show there were nine farming-related deaths this year, a significant drop on the 20 farm deaths in 2020. The construction sector saw 10 deaths this year while forestry and logging recorded two workplace fatalities.

Overall, there was a 30% reduction in work-related fatalities in 2021 with 38 people losing their lives compared to 54 in 2020. It is the lowest figure recorded since the HSA was established over 30 years ago.

Across all sectors, the most common causes leading to deaths were the loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments (12) and falling from a height (10), which between them accounted for well over half of all fatalities (58%).

“Farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, but a 50% decline on the 2020 level of fatalities is encouraging and a sign that the safety message is getting through," Mark Cullen, Chief Inspector with the HSA said.

"Our work in the farming sector will continue and I would urge all farmers not to become complacent and let’s make sure that this time next year we’re discussing even fewer lives lost”.

“We know what’s causing the major incidents leading to loss of life and serious injuries. Losing control of a workplace vehicle, whether that’s a tractor, excavator or other machine, and falling from a height, are the key triggers. If employers focus on these two key areas many lives will be saved in 2022.”