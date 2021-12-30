Swap wellies for runners for mental health 

Whether you run it or walk it, complete one kilometre or 100, every step counts for the Run1000 initiative, according to Cork dairy farmer and mental health advocate Peter Hynes.

It’s the second year running, (no pun intended) that the fundraising event, which aims to highlight the benefits getting moving has on mental health, will take place.

A bit of friendly competition will see Team Ireland go head to head against four other teams — England, Wales, Scotland, and New Zealand — to see who can break the 1,000-mile mark first by venturing outside the farm gate to pound the pavement and laneways around them, on each of the 31 days of January.

Peter, Paula, Chloe, Becky and Georgie Hynes on the farm at Aherla, Co. Cork.

Team Ireland captain Peter Hynes is encouraging everyone in the rural and farming community to participate in any way they can. “I’m actually still baffled as to why I was asked to be team captain because I had never run before!” he said.

“I ended up running 205km in January 2021 for it.

“The first day of it I think I did 3km and I thought ‘no way’ but, within a week, I did about 10km in one evening.”

Run1000 was founded by Sheena Horner, a chilli grower based in southwest Scotland, and managed to raise nearly £52,000 in its first year for several rural charities. This year, Irish participants will once again slip into their running shoes and brave the elements for Embrace FARM, a charity for which the initiative raised €13,600 in 2021.

The organisation supports farm families who have lost a loved one or suffered a serious injury in a farming accident. Around 1,300 people from across the world took part in 2021.

Almost 150 represented Team Ireland, clocking up approximately 9,800km (over 6,000 miles) between them, Mr Hynes said.

'It’s about getting people out and about and active for the month.' Picture Denis Minihane.

“Wherever in the world you are based, if you have Irish roots,” you are welcome to join Team Ireland, he insisted.

“It would be great to raise a similar amount to last year, but I think the big thing to get across is Run1000 is about so much more than the money it raises,” he said.

Mr Hynes said the experience was “exceptionally positive”, especially because of the camaraderie amongst teammates.

“It’s about getting people out and about and active for the month,” he said.

“I was amazed at how good it was to clear my head every day. Even if it was a miserable evening, when you’d get out for even just 10 or 15 minutes for a quick run, it would just freshen you up, clear your head and if you had something bothering you, it helped with perspective and things.

“I’d have been fit enough because of the farming, but wouldn’t have been running before that.

“I think a lot of it was having a bit of belief in yourself that it’s not that hard to do and also, maybe not pushing yourself too much — you need to mind yourself too.

“If I ran 10km this evening, then the following day I’d only do 1km or 2km so that you’re not running the legs off yourself.”

January of 2021 saw tight Covid-19 restrictions put in place in Ireland, including the closure of non-essential retail, visitors banned from private homes except for essential reasons, as well as the prohibition of group sport events.

“People who are struggling or suffering in silence need to remember that they’re not alone, there’s so much support in the industry and so much understanding there." Picture Denis Minihane.

Run1000 allowed farmers and their families to contribute individually to the group’s effort and acted as an outlet of sorts for many.

“Seeing other teammates going out every day making the effort, it’s a huge motivator,” Mr Hynes said.

“We are all interacting online a lot, so that’s what we had. If you see someone in Wicklow that’s out running that day, it kind of gives you a boot to say ‘I better clock up my miles as well’, and make that effort.

“Even though all the actual distances were recorded on Strava (an American internet service for tracking human exercise which incorporates social network features), people were posting on social media what they’d done every day, so we were all getting in behind each other.

“There was a great team spirit, but all the other teams were supportive of Team Ireland and likewise.

“We all had a bit of craic.”

Run1000 is one of a number of initiatives that Mr Hynes is part of.

An isolating job

He and his wife, Paula, founded Ag Mental Health Week, which takes place from October 10 to 16, coinciding with World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Mr Hynes, who has had to manage depression, said he is very much aware of the challenges that farmers face.

“It can be an isolating job to an extent,” he said.

“The crucial thing is — and it’s very easy to say it — but pick up the phone and talk to someone.

“People who are struggling or suffering in silence need to remember that they’re not alone, there’s so much support in the industry and so much understanding there.

“The community is really understanding, they’re willing to help you out at farm level too.

“When a farmer is struggling, you can let jobs get on top of you. Anyone working with farmers is always willing to row in and say ‘look, if we just do these little things that will sort out that issue on the farm, then that’s going to help you another step’.”

Mr Hynes, who farms in Aherla, alongside his wife, with the help of their three daughters — Chloe, Becky, and Georgina — said that family support is very important for him when facing the challenges that come with farming life.

“It makes it easy farming alongside Paula,” he said.

“We both have the same interests and the same passion. We bounce ideas off each other.

“I think, likewise, it’s important to take a break from that too — it can’t be farming 365 days a year.

“You have to have a quality of life outside the farm gate and we very much try to do that as a family.”

Team Wales was the winner of the 2021 competition, followed by England, Ireland, Scotland, and the rest of the world.

“Whether you’re running or walking, it’s a community and family event — and it’s a lot of fun too. Every step counts,” Mr Hynes said.

If you think you can help Team Ireland come out on top this year, you can join the team at run1000.org.