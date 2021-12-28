Almost 4,000 farmers miss out on chance to stay in GLAS scheme

Nearly 4,000 GLAS participants have missed out on the chance to stay in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme for another year.

Funding was provided in the Budget last October to maintain all of the main farm schemes on a transitional basis until the new CAP starts in 2023.

This repeated similar funding of transitional schemes in 2021 after the last CAP ended.

GLAS contracts were due to conclude on December 31, 2021, but the Department of Agriculture offered participants in the GLAS 1, 2 and 3 schemes with eligible contracts (who number about 43,000) an extension of those contracts to December 31, 2022.

Eligible participants received information packs in November, explaining the offer and how they could apply to extend their contracts, by the deadline of December 10 last.

“I am pleased to note that some 91% of those participants have applied to extend their contract,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, in the Dáil, replying to a question from Clare Sinn Fein TD Violet Wynne.

“This level of uptake is subject to change, as more offers are issued, as more contracts become eligible following the outcome of appeals and completion of transfers.”

"The continuation of the Rural Development Programme (RDP) schemes, including GLAS, delivers on our commitment to support farmers in the delivery of environmental and climate commitments while supporting farm incomes and rural economies."

On an average farm with mixed types of land, a farmer can get up to €5,000 per year in the GLAS scheme.

There was a better response to last year’s GLAS extension offer, with 98% replying and asking to extend their contract for another year.

In October, Minister McConalogue also announced a further one-year extension of contracts of Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) participants who took part in the 2021 transitional programme.

The closing date for receipt of valid applications was Monday, December 20, and the Minister said in the Dáil on December 16 that just over 15,000 of the 17,704 eligible participants had replied, with the majority of them opting to extend for a further one year.

The majority of terms and conditions will remain unchanged for the extra year in the scheme.

The BDGP provided for six years of payments (up to 2020) to participating farmers for the completion of actions that deliver accelerated genetic improvement in the Irish national herd and improvement of its environmental sustainability.

It was continued on a transitional basis for eligible participants in 2021, and again in 2022.

There has been a high BDGP drop-out rate since it was launched in 2015 as the core dedicated support scheme for the beef sector, injecting up to €52m per annum into the suckler beef sector.

Of the original 29,862 applicants, only 19,084 participants made it all the way through the six-year scheme and into the transition BDGP in 2021.

Along with the carbon navigator, the other main annual requirements were to put in place at least one stock bull that is genotyped four-star or five-star, or have a set percentage of the AI used on the farm from four-star or five-star bulls. Applicants using both stock bulls and AI had to achieve both requirements.

There were genetic requirements for female replacements, with set percentages of a participating farmer’s heifers or eligible suckler cows required to be four-star or five-star annually.

Thousands of farmers who signed up for the six-year BDGP contract didn’t fulfil the scheme requirements and have had any BDGP payments they received clawed back.

For those who stayed the course, BDGP payments were on average €1,800 per participant in 2020.

There were 1,731 farmers who came through six years of the BDGP, but failed to sign up for the transition BDGP scheme in 2021, despite Teagasc advising farmers it was a “no-brainer” to sign up, if they were staying in suckling, because the hard work of meeting the annual targets in the scheme had already been achieved.

The Minister also confirmed that payments under BDGP for 2021 commenced this month. "In the past week alone, we have issued over €70m to our beef and suckler farmers through our innovative schemes," the minister said on December 15. "The payments under the BDGP are in addition to the €42m that issued last week under the 2021 BEEP S and Dairy Programmes to over 30,000 participants."

Further Beef Data and Genomics Programme payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as more farmers verify their compliance with the 2021 scheme requirements.

The minister said payments valued at over €31m were issued in the first number of days to participants across both Beef Data and Genomics Programme I and II.

"The BDGP has proven itself to be a hugely successful scheme has supported beef farmer incomes and drive greater levels of efficiency in our world-class suckler herd," he said.

In addition to the 17,700 original scheme participants, Beef Data and Genomics Programme II has 1,450 participants and will end in 2022.

“I am looking forward to build on the gains made under the BDGP through the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme under the next CAP which will see participants earn €150/cow on the first 10 cows which is up from €90/cow on the first 10 cows under the BDGP.”