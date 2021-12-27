Chairs warn cancelled in-person OFC will create 'large deficit'

Organisers warn plans to cancel the three-day in-person Oxford Farming Conference, and instead, move the event online for 2022 will create a "large deficit" for the charity.

The conference, which traditionally marks the start of the farming year, features a varied programme of international speakers and sessions covering trade, politics, science, climate, and technology under the theme 'Routes to resilience'.

The theme was chosen in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"How can farmers be sustainable in their business management? How can we improve mental and emotional resilience? And, most importantly, what tools do they need to enable this? are some of the important questions arising," Ms Bray said.

Ms Mukherjee added that the conference provides an opportunity to share ideas, challenge politicians, and explore how to act on the opportunities that lie ahead.

A spokeswoman for the organising committee explained the conference would still run online next week from January 5-7.

Among the speakers planned this year are the European Union Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

Dr Catherine Nakalembe, NASA Harvest, will speak on what agriculture can learn from science to improve resilience.

Alan Matthews, Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College Dublin, will sit on a panel of global speakers at the OFC Union Debate, which will address the motion: “This house believes food production in the UK should not be subsidised.”

The respective agriculture, environment and rural affairs ministers for Northern Ireland, England and Wales, Edwin Poots, George Eustace and Lesley Griffiths, will form another speaking panel.

John McCallister from Rathfriland, Co Down, a former MLA, who now works for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and the Ulster Farmers’ Union, heading a Land Mobility Programme, will also address the conference.

A statement, penned by joint chairs, Barbara Bray and Sarah Mukherjee read: “Like many other organisations, we have been monitoring announcements and developments across the UK and internationally on the Omicron variant. Delegate safety has always been our primary concern.

“Whilst we are confident that the measures we had put in place to safeguard delegates were robust, the groundswell of concern nationally and internationally, combined with the lack of clarity about regulations likely in the weeks ahead, made this decision inevitable.

“The OFC is in good financial health, but we must face the fact that this decision will create a very large deficit for us, as a small charity that dates back to the 1930s. However, the decision is the right one to make.”

The 13th annual 'Oxford Real Farming Conference', which highlights the alternatives to conventional farming, had already announced plans to take place online from January 5-7.