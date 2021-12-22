Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan: Many farmers are in for a 'big shock' in 2023

Irish farm bodies have criticised plans to submit the Government’s draft CAP strategic plan ahead of the European Commission’s January 1 deadline, with some planning on making submissions to the European Commission to alleviate the aspects deemed most damaging to the industry.

The decision to allocate 25% of Ireland’s CAP budget to new eco schemes and convergence were among the proposals most criticised.

Irish Farmers’ Association president Tim Cullinan warned that the proposals would have a “devastating effect” on some farmers, adding costs at a time when huge cost increases for energy, feed, and fertiliser were already hitting primary producers.

“Many beef, sheep, and tillage farmers who do not have off-farm income will find it very difficult to achieve viability,” Mr Cullinan said.

“The CAP results in money being redistributed amongst farmers through convergence, complementary redistributive income support for sustainability, and eco schemes. It is very complex and many farmers will be in for a big shock when they see the cut in their basic payment in 2023.

“The minister could have put more funding into programmes to support beef, sheep, and tillage farmers, but he decided not to. These sectors will need further national supports if they are to survive as we know them.

“The minister also decided to take 25% from each farmer’s basic payment to put towards new eco schemes. While we would acknowledge his efforts to make these schemes more accessible, they will cost farmers money to participate in and are untested.

“The minister himself negotiated flexibility at EU level to reduce this percentage below 25% for countries with a higher environmental spend under pillar II of the programme. Ireland easily qualifies for this, but the minister chose not to reduce the percentage, despite the fact that many other countries will do so.

“We would have preferred more of this funding to be left within the basic payment, where farmers still have to comply with good agricultural and environmental practices,” he said.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack said the plan was “demonstrably incomplete” and “unsupported by either the data or the farming community, thousands of whom are facing considerable losses under the proposed plan”.

“Our opinion has not changed: the CAP strategic plan does not represent the best that could have been achieved,” Mr McCormack said.

“It’s never going to be good enough to simply take a roadshow around the country’s marts explaining your position if there’s no real attempt at listening and acknowledging where people have real problems and are suggesting real solutions.

“From convergence to organics to the original choice of eco schemes and on to the ‘woefully underpowered’ dairy-beef calf scheme, there was a rushed feel to the Irish plan that meant that really glaring anomalies and errors had to be either ‘fixed on the fly’ or simply go unchallenged.

“There is so much wrong that farmers were nearly confused about where to start,” he said.

“To a certain degree — and as we have said before — much of this arises from the kind of unworkable retrofitting that happens when you try and repurpose a farming and food subsidy system into an environmental and climate change tool.

“What we got instead was a briefing that just announced what had been decided. The consultation and engagement was very disappointing and the result is a flawed CAP for Ireland that will undoubtedly undermine our family farm model of farming,” he said.

However, Charlie McConalogue, the agriculture minister, insisted the plan was “farmer-friendly” and “fair”.

“[It is] one which will offer confidence and clarity around our farm payments over the coming years,” he said. “This will be an important milestone in the development of the plan, but it will not be the final step.

“Further detailed engagement will take place with the European Commission in the first half of 2022, and the approval process is likely to last between six and nine months, with the plan coming into effect on January 1, 2023.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is making the final technical arrangements for the submission of the plan to the European Commission, via its dedicated SFC IT system.

Mr McConalogue refuted allegations that he had not listened adequately to farmers.

“Engagement from stakeholders, including visiting 27 marts in every county in the country, has been vital in getting the draft CAP strategic plan to this point, and in ensuring that we meet the twin objectives of ensuring the continued viability of our productive farmers and maximising the environmental sustainability of the sector,” he said.

“I have engaged and listened intently to stakeholder feedback and I have now responded, for example through the expanded range of agricultural practices that can be implemented under the new eco scheme, which will ensure access for all farmers.”

Pippa Hackett, junior minister for land use and biodiversity, said: “Since I took up office in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine I have seen many initiatives being put in place to deliver both for farming and the environment. We’ve had the soil sampling programme, the farm environment study, the life projects we support, and the all-Ireland pollinator plan.

“We are also building on our EIP [European Innovation Partnership] knowledge and experience by incorporating into it new EIPs to help breeding waders and also to target water quality on intensive farms.

“All the measures, combined with the really strong level of co-operation we have developed with the NPWS [National Parks and Wildlife Service], will deliver results — for our farmers, for nature, for biodiversity, and for climate.”